Upcoming Movies and TV Shows Based on Books

Many highly anticipated book adaptations will hit the screen in 2023, starting with Taylor Jenkins Reid's "Daisy Jones & the Six" in March, which comes from Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine production company.
Through Reese's Book Club, Hello Sunshine champions many stories and moves them from page to screen. Other upcoming adaptations include "Tiny Beautiful Things" on Hulu and “The Last Thing He Told Me” on Apple TV+.
Netflix’s second season of "Shadow and Bone," debuting in March, will adapt two books in the eponymous Leigh Bardugo book trilogy — “Siege and Storm” and “Ruin and Rising." Season 2 will continue to include elements from Bardugo's other novels, “Six of Crows” and "Crooked Kingdom."
Another novel of Reid’s, “One True Loves” is getting a film adaptation in April starring the love triangle of Philippa Soo, Luke Bracey and Simu Liu.
The "Hunger Games" prequel — "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" — will round out the year with a fall release in theaters.
Here are the upcoming book adaptations hitting big and small screens this year: