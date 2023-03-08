We've Got Hollywood Covered
Upcoming Movies and TV Shows Based on Books

Taylor Jenkins Reid has multiple books being adapted for screen in 2023

Many highly anticipated book adaptations will hit the screen in 2023, starting with Taylor Jenkins Reid's "Daisy Jones & the Six" in March, which comes from Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine production company.

 

Through Reese's Book Club, Hello Sunshine champions many stories and moves them from page to screen. Other upcoming adaptations include "Tiny Beautiful Things" on Hulu and “The Last Thing He Told Me” on Apple TV+.

 

Netflix’s second season of "Shadow and Bone," debuting in March, will adapt two books in the eponymous Leigh Bardugo book trilogy — “Siege and Storm” and “Ruin and Rising." Season 2 will continue to include elements from Bardugo's other novels, “Six of Crows” and "Crooked Kingdom."

 

Another novel of Reid’s, “One True Loves” is getting a film adaptation in April starring the love triangle of Philippa Soo, Luke Bracey and Simu Liu.


The "Hunger Games" prequel — "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" — will round out the year with a fall release in theaters.

 

Here are the upcoming book adaptations hitting big and small screens this year:

Prime Video

"Daisy Jones & the Six" - March 3

 

Taylor Jenkins Reid's New York Times best-selling novel will hit the small screen March 3, almost exactly four years from its publication date of March 5, 2019. Daisy Jones & the Six rose to fame in an explosive way, just as they fell apart. Riley Keough plays the titular Daisy Jones, and Sam Claflin stars opposite her as frontman of The Six, Billy Dunne. Other characters include lead guitar Graham Dunne (Will Harrison), keyboardist Karen Sirko (Suki Waterhouse), bassist Eddie Roundtree (Josh Whitehouse) and drummer Warren Rojas (Sebastian Chacon). Camila Morrone portrays Billy’s girlfriend Camila Alvarez. Tom Wright plays music producer Teddy Price, and Timothy Olyphant guest stars as tour manager Rod Reyes. Nabiyah Be plays Daisy’s best friend and disco pioneer Simone Jackson.

Netflix

"Shadow and Bone" Season 2 - March 16

 

Season 2 of Netflix’s journey into Leigh Bardugo’s Grishaverse contains more missions for Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li) and Malyen Oretsev (Archie Renaux) as well as more shenanigans for the Crows — Kaz Brekker (Freddy Carter), Inej Ghafa (Amita Suman) and Jesper Fahey (Kit Young). New faces this season include Tolya Yul-Bataar (Lewis Tan), Tamar Kir-Bataar (Anna Leong-Brophy), Wylan Hendricks (Jack Wolfe) and Nikolai Lantsov (Patrick Gibson). Ben Barnes of course returns as The Darkling. Once again the Sun Summoner, her faithful tracker and the Crows will collide in a complicated task to take on the more powerful Black Heretic. Season 2 is said to combine events of both “Siege and Storm” and “Ruin and Rising” in Leigh Bardugo’s “Shadow and Bone” trilogy.

HBO

"White House Plumbers" - Coming Soon

 

Richard Nixon administration lawyer Egil Krogh’s 2007 book “Integrity” has been adapted into “The White House Plumbers,” to bring another perspective to the Watergate scandal. Rich Sommer (“Mad Men”) portrays Krogh. Told from the point of view of Woody Harrelson’s E. Howard Hunt and Justin Theroux’s G. Gordon Liddy, the HBO show follows the pair as they do their best to stop leaks of information that could make the fallout from Richard Nixon’s presidency worse. Egil Krogh’s book recounts the 1971 events, along with words from Matthew Krogh. With “Veep” showrunner David Mandel at the helm, we can expect a comedic spin on these real-life events. Alongside Harrelson and Theroux, Domhnall Gleeson (“Run,” “The Patient”) will portray White House Counsel John Dean, and Lena Headey (“Game of Thrones”) will play Hunt’s wife Dorothy, a CIA member. Judy Greer will play Frances Libby. Ike Barinholtz plays Jeb Magruder and Kiernan Shipka plays Kevan Hunt.

Prime Video

"The Power" - March 31

 

Naomi Alderman’s best-selling book that flips gender hierarchy will head to Prime Video at the end of March for a television show adaptation. Young girls all over the world begin to discover that they can produce electricity, making them capable of setting things on fire, shocking and electrocuting people and manipulating power lines. Margot Cleary-Lopez (Toni Collette) investigates the mysterious capabilities of these young women — Allie (Halle Bush), Roxy Monke (Ria Zmitrowicz), Jos Cleary-Lopez (Auli’i Cravalho) and Ndudi (Heather Agyepong). “Ted Lasso” star Toheeb Jimoh pays journalist Tunde, and John Leguizamo appears as Rob. Nico Hiraga plays Ryan.

Hulu

"Tiny Beautiful Things" - April 7

 

Hulu will host this limited series, adapted from Cheryl Strayed’s book “Tiny Beautiful Things: Advice on Love and Life from Dear Sugar,” which contains advice column responses that Strayed wrote as the anonymous ‘Sugar.’ The show follows Clare (Kathryn Hahn) as her life unravels and she is confronted with the opportunity to take on the mantle of Sugar. From Reese Witherspoon’s production company Hello Sunshine, Strayed and Liz Tigelaar adapted the novel. Sarah Pidgeon portrays young Clare. Quentin Plair plays Clare’s husband Danny, and Meritt Weaver plays Clare’s mother Frankie in flashbacks. The show lands April 7 on Hulu.

"One True Loves" - April 7 and 14

 

Taylor Jenkins Reid’s rom drama novel “One True Loves” has become a movie starring Philippa Soo, Luke Bracey and Simu Liu. Emma Blair (Soo) marries her high school sweetheart Jesse (Bracey) in her twenties, but when Jesse goes missing and is presumed dead, Emma has to piece together this shattered life and move on. After moving home and heading into her thirties, she reconnects with old friend Sam (Liu) and finds another chance at true love. Just as they get engaged, Emma finds out that Jesse is alive, and her heart has to choose between two true loves of her life while looking out for their hearts in the process. The film hits select theaters April 7 and digital April 14.

AppleTV+

"The Last Thing He Told Me" - April 14

 

Laura Dave’s best-selling novel will head to AppleTV+ in show form, debuting April 14. Jennifer Garner stars as Hannah Hall, whose husband of one year Owen Michaels (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) mysteriously disappears, leaving her to try and figure out why and where he went with her step daughter Bailey (Angourie Rice). Dave created and adapted the limited series with her husband Josh Singer. The first two episodes arrive April 14, with one rolling out weekly every Friday through May 19. “Where the Crawdads Sing” director Olivia Newman directed the pilot episode.

"The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" - November 17

 

Suzanne Collins' "Hunger Games" prequel book adaptation film heads to theaters November 17, 2023. Set in the time of young Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth), who prepares for his chance to be a mentor in the tenth annual Hunger Games, the story watches Snow be paired with a femail tribute from District 12 Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler). “Euphoria star has been cast as Hunter Schafer, and Jason Schwartzman will portray Lucretuius “Lucky” Flickerman, ancestor to Stanley Tucci’s Caesar Flickerman, commentator on the games in the original films. Viola Davis will portray Volumnia Gaul, head gamemaker of the tenth annual games and villain. Peter Dinklage will play Casca Highbottom, unintentional creator of the Hunger Games.