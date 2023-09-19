‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ Trailer Sets Up Quest for Zeus’ Master Lightning Bolt (Video)

Thank the gods! There’s a new teaser for Disney’s upcoming “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” television series, which stars Walker Scobell.

Based on the best-selling book series by author Rick Riordan, “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” follows a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who learns that he has godly powers because his father is Poseidon, Greek god of the sea. The first two episodes of the eight-episode first season premieres Dec. 20 on Disney+.

“My name is Percy Jackson,” Scobell’s voiceover introduces his character at the beginning of the clip. “Am I a troubled kid? Yeah, you could say that.”

As a cover of Vance Joy’s “Riptide” sets the scene (iconic because Riptide is the name of Percy’s sword), Scobell goes on to describe what troubles his character. For Percy, letters swim around on the page, but he later learns that he has dyslexia because the brains of Greek demigods are wired for ancient Greek.

“Bad grades, bullies, all the normal stuff,” Scobell adds. “And then there’s some stuff that’s maybe not so normal.”

Cue Megan Mullally’s Ms. Dodds, aka Alecto the harpy, attacking Percy after a pen he holds signals a warning that the disguised harpy is after him.

“You saw something,” Percy’s mother (Virginia Kull) asks him after the incident. “Something that no one else could see?”

“The stories that I have told you about Greek gods and half-bloods, they are real,” Kull continues as Grover (Aryan Simhadri) bursts through the Jacksons’ front door hastily exclaiming that things have developed faster than anticipated.

Percy only notices the “half a goat” in Grover’s pants. Grover tells him not to panic.

Cut to Chiron (Glynn Turman) as he escorts Percy through Camp Halfblood and informs the young demigod that Zeus’ master lightning bolt has been stolen. After the short and sweet acquaintance with his new home — including the smallest glimpse of Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries), Percy will attempt his first demigod quest with Grover and Annabeth at his side to retrieve the bolt, which Zeus thinks Percy has stolen.

Followed by the two-episode premiere Dec. 20, new episodes will launch weekly.

In addition to those named above, “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” will also feature Lin-Manuel Miranda as Hermes, Jason Mantzoukas as Dionysus, Toby Stephens as Poseidon, Jay Duplass as Hades, Timothy Omundson as Hephaestus, Adam Copeland as Ares and the late Lance Reddick as Zeus. Demigod campers include Charlie Bushnell as Luke Castellan, son of Hermes and Dior Goodjohn as Clarisse La Rue. Olivea Morton will play Nancy Bobofit, Suzanne Cryer will play Echidna and Jessica Parker Kennedy will play Medusa.

Riordan wrote the first two episodes with Jon Steinberg, and James Bobin directed them. Steinberg and Dan Shotz serve as executive producers alongside Rick Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, The Gotham Group’s Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Bert Salke, The Gotham Group’s Jeremy Bell and D.J. Goldberg, James Bobin, Jim Rowe, Monica Owusu-Breen, Anders Engström and Jet Wilkinson.