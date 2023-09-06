Nearly a decade after “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2” debuted in theaters and brought the YA action franchise to a close, Lionsgate is heading back into the arena. But this time, there’s no Katniss, no Peeta and none of the high-tech horrors that awaited them.

“The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” is instead taking us back to the early days — the 10th Annual Hunger Games. So, just low-tech horrors.

That means audiences are about to meet a (mostly) new ensemble of characters and an all-new cast of actors playing them. Lionsgate has debuted a batch of “Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” posters introducing all of them, including Tom Blyth as young Coriolanus Snow, “Euphoria” star Hunter Schafer as Tigris and “West Side Story” breakout Rachel Zegler as District 12 contestant Lucy Gray.

“The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” arrives in theaters on Nov. 17. For now, meet the new faces of “The Hunger Games” below.