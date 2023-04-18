Netflix has finally released the teaser for its adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel “All The Light We Cannot See.”

The four-part limited series, which hits Netflix Nov. 2 and was directed entirely by “Stranger Things” and “Shadow and Bone” executive producer Shawn Levy, centers on Marie-Laure (Aria Mia Loberti and Nell Sutton), a blind French girl and her father, Daniel LeBlanc (Mark Ruffalo), who guard a storied diamond from the Nazis as they escape German-occupied Paris.

Following the intertwined lives of Marie-Laure and teenager Werner over the course of a decade, Daniel and Marie-Laure’s determination to protect the legendary gem only heightens as the city becomes engulfed in fiery conflict.

The official logline is as follows: “Relentlessly pursued by a cruel Gestapo officer who seeks to possess the stone for his own selfish means, Marie-Laure and Daniel soon find refuge in St. Malo, where they take up residence with a reclusive uncle who transmits clandestine radio broadcasts as part of the resistance. Yet here in this once-idyllic seaside city, Marie-Laure’s path also collides inexorably with the unlikeliest of kindred spirits: Werner, a brilliant teenager enlisted by Hitler’s regime to track down illegal broadcasts, who instead shares a secret connection to Marie-Laure as well as her faith in humanity and the possibility of hope.”

In addition to Loberti and Sutton, who play the older and younger versions of Marie-Laure, respectively, and Mark Ruffalo, the limited series rounds out its cast with Hugh Laurie as Uncle Etienne, Louis Hofmann as Werner, Lars Eidinger as Von Rumpel and Marion Bailey as Madame Manec.

Hailing from Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps Entertainment, the series is written by Steven Knight while Levy — who also directed the films “The Adam Project” and “Free Guy” — helmed all episodes.

Levy, Dan Levine and Josh Barry of 21 Laps Entertainment serve as executive producers alongside Knight. Joe Strechay steps in as Associate Producer and Blindness and Accessibility Consultant after working on projects “See” and “The OA.”

You can watch the trailer above.

“All The Light We Cannot See” premieres Nov. 2, 2023 on Netflix.