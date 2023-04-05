Nearly five years after “The Americans” concluded, Keri Russell is back with a brand new TV series. Russell stars as Kate Wyler in the Netflix thriller “The Diplomat,” the first trailer for which shows Wyler being tasked with stopping a war before it starts in her new position as U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom. Watch it at the top of the page now.

If the pressure to diffuse international crises amid global threats and forge strategic alliances in London wasn’t enough, there’s another twist: Kate must stand her ground in the new spotlight as she attempts to escape the looming shadow of her husband and well-respected diplomat Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell).

As Kate learns to assert her dominance amid her husband’s storied career, telling her new advisors her tenure will be an “adjustment,” Kate and Hal differ on their approach to the emerging politician’s new position.

“You need to lean into the Cinderella thing,” Hal says before Kate shoots back, “I’m not doing this the way you would.”

Despite Kate’s clear boundaries on Hal’s limited involvement in her role as ambassador, his expertise is called on by both Kate and her team in times of crisis, leading to further blurred lines. “Your intelligence is the best tool we have to deescalate a situation that is spinning out of control,” an advisor tells Hal, before Kate reminds her husband he doesn’t work for the U.S. government.

As the couple struggles to find their footing in this new professional situation, the series also turns its attention to how this pressure is impacting their marriage, as Hal calls out Kate for consistently switching her openness to his help.

In addition to Russell and Sewell, “The Diplomat” rounds out its cast with David Gyasi, Ali Ahn, Rory Kinnear and Ato Essandoh. Guest stars for the series include Michael McKean, Nana Mensah, Celia Imrie, T’Nia Miller, and Miguel Sandoval.

Debora Cahn (“Homeland,” “Fosse/Verdon”) serves as creator, showrunner and executive producer alongside EPs Janice Williams and Keri Russell and Simon Cellan Jones (Episodes 101-102). Dan Toland also produces.

“The Diplomat” premieres April 20 on Netflix.