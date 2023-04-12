Kate Winslet is striving for more than just world peace as she sets her mind on crafting a “new Europe” as Madame Chancellor in HBO’s new political drama “The Regime.”

The official teaser, which was revealed during Warner Bros. Discovery’s unveiling of the Max streaming service Wednesday, showcases a tense confrontation between Winslet and an American diplomat (Martha Plimpton) who attempts to convince the chancellor the U.S. would like to help “enhance” Winslet’s authority in the region — a goal that was, evidently, not pressing enough that the President could attend the meeting.

“All we are doing is realizing our dream, our dream of a new Europe, without limits, without cruelty,” the chancellor says as she engages in, shall we say, less dignified actions to get her point across, including punching an unknown victim. “There are times when one must choose the hardest road; I have chosen that road and I have done so in the name of liberty.”

The series, formerly named “The Palace,” centers on a modern European regime as it begins to unravel over the course of a year.

In addition to Winslet and Plimpton, “The Regime” will also feature Matthias Schoenaerts, Guillaume Gallienne, Andrea Riseborough, Hugh Grant, Danny Webb, David Bamber, Henry Goodman, Stanley Townsend, Louie Mynett, Rory Keenan, Karl Markovics and Pippa Haywood.

Will Tracy serves as writer, executive producer and showrunner for “The Regime” alongside EPs Winslet, Frears, Frank Rich, and Tracey Seaward. Hobbs, who directs the series alongside Stephen Frears, serves as co-executive producer while writers for the series include Seth Reiss, Juli Weiner, Jen Spyra, Gary Shteyngart, and Sarah DeLappe.

Watch the teaser above.