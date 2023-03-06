Kathryn Hahn takes on the mantle of an advice columnist in Hulu’s newly released trailer for “Tiny Beautiful Things.”

Clare (Hahn) is trying to pick up the pieces of her messy life as she attends couple’s therapy with her husband Danny (Quentin Plair) and gets in screaming matches with their daughter Rae (Tanzyn Crawford). Just as she feels like her life has truly fallen apart, an old friend shows up to ask her to take up an advice column he started called “Dear Sugar.”

Set to Maggie Rogers’ “Light On,” the trailer features Hahn contemplating questions from anonymous readers of “Dear Sugar,” flashing back in time through her own memories to bestow her advice.

“What would I tell my 22-year-old self?” Hahn’s voice says as the trailer cuts back to Young Clare (Sarah Pidgeon), who set out to be a writer out of college. “Stop worrying whether you’re fat. Who gives a shit? Your nose is perfect. Don’t take your mom for granted, she won’t be here forever.”

Clare lost her mom Frankie (Merritt Wever) to cancer earlier in life than she thought she would. Her own fraught relationship with her mother echoes in her relationship with her daughter, who is now going through the throes of adolescence as well as the possibility of her parents splitting up.

Reese Witherspoon’s production company Hello Sunshine is producing “Tiny Beautiful Things,” based on the book “Tiny Beautiful Things: Advice on Life and Love from Dear Sugar” by Cheryl Strayed. Strayed’s book compiles the best of her “Dear Sugar” advice column at the online literary magazine The Rumpus. Strayed also wrote “Wild,” the best-selling novel that was adapted into the film starring Witherspoon in 2014.

Tigelaar serves as creator and executive producer. All episodes of the series are set to premiere April 7 on Hulu.