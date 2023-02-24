TV Premiere Dates 2023: New and Returning Shows

It’s a new year, and that means there’s a new lineup of series premieres, season premieres and the premiere of some shows’ last seasons. Our 2023 TV premiere dates guide will help you curate your “when to watch” list for the year.

In February, welcomed “Friday Night Lights” and “Parenthood” showrunner Jason Katims’ latest dynamic drama series “Dear Edward,” while they say farewell to FX’s “Snowfall,” which premiered its final season on Feb. 22. March will be serving up some rock and roll with Prime Video’s adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s best-selling novel “Daisy Jones & The Six,” fantasy in Season 2 of Netflix’s “Shadow & Bone.” Plus, watchers will get some royalty and aristocracy with PBS’ “Marie Antoinette.”

Grab your popcorn, tissues, and please keep the phone calls and texts to a minimum, because this year’s lineup of shows will have you hooked. Check out our guide below, and come back frequently as we’ll keep this updated throughout the year.

February 2023

Wednesday, Feb.1

“The Ark” (SyFy)

“Gunther’s Millions” (Netflix)

“My 600-lb Life” (TLC)

“Sam & Kate” (Peacock)

Thursday, Feb. 2

“Freeridge” (Netflix)

Friday, Feb. 3

“Dear Edward” (Apple TV+)

“Children Ruin Everything” (The Roku Channel)

“First Time Fixer” (Magnolia Network)

“Harlem” (Amazon Prime Video)

“Killing County” (Hulu)

Saturday, Feb. 4

“Say Yes to the Dress” (TLC)

Sunday, Feb. 5

“Beachfront Bargain Hunt Renovation” (Magnolia Network)

“Murder in Big Horn” (Showtime)

“Murf the Surf” (MGM+)

“Recipe Lost and Found” (Magnolia Network)

Grammy Awards (CBS)

Monday, Feb. 6

“Bloodlands” (Alcorn TV)

“History’s Greatest of All Time with Peyton Manning (History Channel)

Tuesday, Feb. 7

“History’s Greatest Heights of With Pierce Brosnan” (History Channel)

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” (Bravo)

“7 Toughest Days” (Disney+)

Wednesday, Feb. 8.

“Not Dead Yet” – Feb. 8 (ABC)

“South Park” Season 26 (Comedy Central)

“A Million Little Things” (ABC)

“Vanderpump Rules” (Bravo)

Thursday, Feb. 9

“Ex on the Beach Couples” (MTV)

“Impractical Jokers” (truTV/TBS)

“Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence” (Hulu)

Friday, Feb. 10

“Love is Blind: After the Altar” (Netflix)

“You” Season 4 Part 1 (Netflix)

Saturday, Feb. 11

“Murdoch Mysteries” (Ovation TV)

Sunday, Feb. 12

“Kitchen Commando” (Tubi)

“Next Level Chef” (Fox)

Monday, Feb. 13

“UFOs: Investigating the Unknown” (Nat Geo)

Tuesday, Feb. 14

“Love Trip: Paris” (Freeform)

“Perfect Match” (Netflix)

“Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne” (Hulu)

Wednesday, Feb. 15

“African Queens” (Netflix)

“Full Swing” (Netflix)

“Into the Wild Frontier” (INSP)

“Wu -Tang: An American Saga” (Hulu)

Thursday, Feb. 16

“Animal Control” (Fox)

“Double Cross” (ALLBLK)

“Star Trek Picard” Season 3 (Paramount+)

“The Upshaws” (Netflix)

Friday, Feb. 17

“Carnival Row” Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video)

“Hello, Tomorrow!” (Apple TV+)

“Make or Break” (Apple TV+)

“The 12th Victim” (Showtime)

Sunday, Feb. 19

“American Idol” (ABC)

“Biography: WWE Legends” (A&E)

“The Company You Keep” (ABC)

“The Food That Built America” (History)

“Found” (NBC)

“Magnum P.I.” (NBC)

“Naked & Afraid” (Discovery)

“WWE Rivals” (A&E)

Wednesday, Feb. 22

“Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal” (Netflix)

“Snowfall” Season 6 (Netflix)

Thursday, Feb. 23

“Barnwood Builders” (Magnolia Network)

“Bel-Air” Season 2 (Peacock)

“Black Snow” (Sundance Now/AMC+)

“The Ms. Pat Show” (BET+)

“Outer Banks” (Netflix)

Friday, Feb. 24

“The Consultant” (Amazon Prime Video)

“Formula 1: Drive to Survive” (Netflix)

“Life After Lockup” (WE tv)

“Party Down” Season 3 (Starz)

“The Reluctant Traveler” (Apple TV+)

Saturday, Feb. 25

“Cold Justice” (Oxygen)

Sunday, Feb. 26

“The Blacklist” Season 10 (NBC)

“The Circus” (Showtime)

“Wicked Tuna” (Nat Geo)

March 2023

Wednesday, March 1

Thursday, March 2

“ Sex/Life” Season 2 (Netflix)

Sex/Life” Season 2 (Netflix) “Marlon Wayans: God Loves Me” (HBO Max)

Friday, March 3

“Daisy Jones & the Six” (Amazon Prime Video)

“Next in Fashion” (Netflix)

Sunday, March 5

“SWV and XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B” (Bravo)

Monday, March 6

“History of the World, Part II” (Hulu)

“Omega: Gift and Curse” (ALLBLK)

“Perry Mason” Season 2 (HBO)

“Rain Dogs” (HBO)

“Rock the Block” (HGTV)

“The Voice” (NBC)

Tuesday, March 7

“That’s My Jam” (NBC)

Wednesday, March 8

“The Challenge: World Championship” (Paramount+)

“Farmer Wants a Wife” (Fox)

Thursday, March 9

“You” Season 4 Part 2 (Netflix)

“School Spirits” (Paramount+)

“Top Chef” (Bravo)

Sunday, March 12

“The Oscars” (ABC)

“A Spy Among Friends” (MGM+)

Tuesday, March 14

“Return to Amish” (TLC)

Wednesday, March 15

“Ted Lasso” Season 3 (Apple TV+)

Thursday, March 16

“Shadow and Bone” Season 2 (Netflix)

“Queens Court” (Peacock)

Friday, March 17

“Power Book II: Ghost” (Starz)

“Put a Ring on It” (OWN)

“Dance 100” (Netflix)

“Extrapolations” (Apple TV+)

“Swarm” (Prime Video)

Sunday, March 19

“Lucky Hank” (AMC)

“Marie Antoinette” (PBS)

“Sanditon” Season 3(PBS)

Friday, March 24

“My Kind of Country” (Apple TV+)

“Up Here” (Hulu)

“Love Is Blind” Season 4 (Netflix)

Sunday, March 26

“Rabbit Hole” (Paramount+)

“Succession” Season 4 (HBO)

“Yellowjackets” Season 2 (Showtime)

Monday, March 27

“Like a Girl” (Fuse)

Wednesday, March 29

“The Big Door Prize” (Apple TV+)

Friday, March 31

“The Power” (Amazon Prime Video)

“Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.” Season 2 (Disney+)

“Queen of the Universe” (Paramount+)

April 2023

Wednesday, April 5

“Schmigadoon!” Season 2 (Apple TV+)

“Dave” Season 3 (FX on Hulu)

Thursday, April 6

“Rise of the Pink Ladies” (Paramount+)

Friday, April 7

“Tiny, Beautiful Things” (Hulu)

“Transatlantic” (Netflix)

Wednesday, April 12

“Single Drunk Female” Season 2 (Freeform and Hulu)

Friday, April 14

“Blindspotting” Season 2 (Starz)

“The Last Thing He Told Me” (Apple TV+)

Sunday, April 16

“Waco: The Aftermath” (Showtime)

Thursday, April 20

“Mrs. Davis” (Peacock)

Friday, April 21

“Dead Ringers” (Prime Video)

“Dear Mama” (FX)

Wednesday, April 26

“Saint X” (Hulu)

Thursday, April 27

“Firefly Lane” Season 2 Part 2 (Netflix)

“Love & Death” (HBO Max)

Friday, April 28