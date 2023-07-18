Toby Keith is set to receive the People’s Choice Country Awards’ inaugural Country Icon Award, and “The Voice” judge Blake Shelton will be on hand to present him with the honor. Given in recognition of his decades-long country music career, the award also celebrates Keith’s work as a humanitarian and entrepreneur.

The first-ever People’s Choice Country Awards will be hosted by Little Big Town at Nashville’s historic Grand Ole Opry House, and they will air on NBC and stream on Peacock Sept. 28.

“We’re overjoyed to honor legendary artist Toby Keith with the first-ever Country Icon Award,” Cassandra Tryon, senior vice president of entertainment live events for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said. “As a talented songwriter and powerhouse performer, Keith has touched the hearts of fans across the globe. His illustrious career and passion for philanthropy has cemented his place as an icon in country music history.”

In addition to his musical career, Keith is known for his charity work with organizations such as The Toby Keith Foundation, OK Kids Korral and his annual charity golf classic. The performer was awarded the National Medal of Arts award in 2021, as well as the Spirit of the USO Award in 2014.

The first annual People’s Choice Country Awards will honor the genre’s top performers in a way that is “for the people and by the people,” according to a press release from the organization. Awards recipients will be completely fan-chosen. There will also be a number of honorary awards given during the ceremony.

The two-hour telecast will be produced by Den of Thieves with Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Barb Bialkowski serving as executive producers. RAC Clark will serve as executive producer and showrunner.

The ceremony is the latest project to emerge from NBCUniversal and investment partner Atairos’ equity investment in Opry Entertainment Group. Finalized last year, the two companies paid $293 million for a 30% stake in Grand Old Opry and its related country music assets.