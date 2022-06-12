Toby Keith revealed Sunday that he has been battling stomach cancer since the fall of 2021 and will postpone tour dates for the next few months as he recuperates.

“I’ve spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery,” the decorated country musician wrote in an Instagram post. “So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax.”

The message continued, “I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can’t wait.

Instagram

Shortly after, the Ohio State Fair announced that his July 28 performance will be canceled, writing, “Our hearts go out to Toby Keith as he courageously battles cancer.” An alternate performer has yet to be announced.

Keith also had a national tour scheduled from June through November around his new album “Peso In My Pocket.” A spokesperson for Keith told The Oklahoman that he will be pushing those dates back.

The Oklahoma native has been a longtime supporter of cancer patients and their families. He co-found a nonprofit organization for Oklahoma children with cancer called Ally’s House back in 2004. Two years later, he launched The Toby Keith Foundation, which provides free housing for young cancer patients and their families in Oklahoma. In 2013, he lent his support to a similar facility called the OK Kids Korral, and has raised more than $16 million through his annual Toby Keith & Friends Golf Classic event.

Born in 1961, the singer-songwriter-actor-record producer has released nearly 20 studio albums over the course of his career. He has received over a dozen honors for his music and philanthropy, including the Academy of Country Music’s Merle Haggard Spirit Award last year. In 2021, he was awarded the National Medal of Arts by former President Donald Trump.