Ben Platt, Molly Gordon and Amy Sedaris to Star in Indie Musical Comedy ‘Theater Camp’

Ben Platt, Molly Gordon and Amy Sedaris have signed up to lead the cast of “Theater Camp,” a feature adaptation of Nick Lieberman’s 2020 short film of the same name.

“Booksmart” and “Shiva Baby” star Gordon will make her directorial debut alongside Lieberman, who has helmed a number of video shorts and music videos for Platt, the award-winning star of “Dear Evan Hansen.” Gordon, Lieberman, Platt and co-star Noah Galvin (“Booksmart”), who wrote the short film together, will write the screenplay. The foursome will partner with composer Mark Sonnenblick (“Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile”) on original music.

Set in upstate New York, the film revolves around the eccentric staff of a rundown theater camp that threatens to fall apart when its beloved founder falls into a coma right before the start of the summer session. In order to save the camp, they must work together with her bro-y son.

“Theater Camp” also stars Alan S. Kim (“Minari”), Patti Harrison (“The Lost City”), Owen Thiele (“Hacks”), Jimmy Tatro (“American Vandal”), Ayo Edebiri (“Dickinson”), Caroline Aaron (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) and Nathan Lee Graham (“Zoolander”).

Newcomers Alexander Bello, Kyndra Sanchez, Bailee Bonick, Donovan Colan and Vivienne Sachs are among those joining Kim to play the campers.

Erik Feig, Samie Kim Falvey and Julia Hammer will produce for Picturestart; Maria Zuckerman and Ryan Heller will produce for Topic Studios; and Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum, Alex Brown and Mary Bundy will produce for Gloria Sanchez Productions.

“We haven’t stopped giggling over this movie since Gloria Sanchez first showed us the short and seeing the incredible ambition and creativity Molly, Nick, Ben, and Noah have brought to ‘Theater Camp’ has been our big-time happy place,” said Feig, Founder & CEO of Picturestart. “We are so thrilled to work with Maria and Ryan at Topic and can’t wait to bring audiences along to the hilarious and heartwarming ‘summer session’ at camp.”

“When we heard who was coming to this summer camp, we immediately knew we had to join. This is a true dream team – visionary creators Molly, Nick, Ben and Noah, amazing partners Picturestart and Gloria Sanchez, and an uproarious group of actors. We can’t wait for the show to begin,” said Maria Zuckerman, President of Topic Studios.

James McGough, COO, and Christina Tajalli, SVP, Business & Legal Affairs, negotiated the deal on behalf of Picturestart.