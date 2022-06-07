Emmy-winning actress Carol Burnett will be starring in Apple TV+’s new comedy, “Mrs. American Pie,” opposite Kristen Wiig, the streamer announced Tuesday. The 10-episode series, executive produced by and potentially starring Laura Dern, features an ensemble cast of Allison Janney, Leslie Bibb, Josh Lucas and Ricky Martin.

Created by, executive produced and showrun by “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” writer Abe Sylvia and directed and executive produced by Oscar nominee Tate Taylor, the 1970s-set series follows Maxine Simmons’ (Wiig) attempt to ingratiate herself into the exclusive Palm Beach high society. Burnett will portray Norma, the “grand dame” of the bourgeoisie club who has a few secrets of her own.

Based on novelist Juliet McDaniel’s “Mr. & Mrs. American Pie,” the project was developed by Dern and her producing partner Jayme Lemons, under their Jaywalker Pictures banner, which won the Oscar for Best Animated Short Film for “If Anything Happens I Love You” in 2021. The novel was optioned through a first-look deal with Boat Rocker, with the company’s Katie O’Connell Marsh executive producing. Taylor and John Norris serve as executive producers under their Wyolah Entertainment banner.

The role will mark Burnett’s first foray into a series regular role since her variety show, “The Carol Burnett Show,” which ran from 1967 to 1978 and for which she won three Emmys. More recently, she had a recurring role on the long-running “Mad About You” that led to another Emmy win for Outstanding Guest Actress. Her other credits include 1982’s “Annie,” “Noises Off” and the animated adaptation of Dr. Seuss’ “Horton Hears a Who!”