Netflix Greenlights ‘Stand Out: The Documentary’ About LGBTQ Comedy History

Netflix is celebrating Pride Month, revealing its greenlit “Stand Out: The Documentary.”

The documentary film will examine the history of LGBTQ+ stand-up comedy. While exact details of who will be featured in the doc were not available, Netflix did note that many of the comedians in “Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration” are in both projects.

The feature-length documentary will include original performances, interviews, archival materials and backstage vérité-style footage. It will explore themes including comedy as activism, diversity in stand-up, new queer culture and mainstreaming the alternative.

Page Hurwitz is writer and director. Hurwitz executive produces alongside Wanda Sykes for Push It Productions, and Brian Graden, Dave Mace and LB Horschler for Brian Graden Media.