Angelina Jolie will direct Salma Hayek Pinault and Demián Bichir to star in what will be her fifth film as a director, a project called “Without Blood.”

Jolie is writing, directing and producing the new feature, which is based on the novel of the same name by Alessandro Baricco. Principal photography is already underway in Italy, and the film will shoot in the Puglia and Basilicata regions of southern Italy, as well as in Rome.

“Without Blood” tells an unforgettable fable set in the aftermath of an unidentified conflict, and it explores universal truths about war, trauma, memory and healing.

Jolie is making the film as part of a 3-year international filmmaking deal with Fremantle that was announced in March, and “Without Blood” is the first project under that pact.

Producing the film are Fremantle, Jolie for her Jolie Productions , Lorenzo Mieli for The Apartment Pictures and Lorenzo De Maio for De Maio Entertainment. Fremantle will distribute the movie worldwide.

“I’m honored to be here in Italy to bring this very special material to film, and to have been entrusted by Alessandro Baricco with the adaptation of his book – with its unique poetry and emotion and way of looking at war, and the questions it poses about what we search for after trauma or loss or injustice,” Jolie said in a statement.

“’Without Blood’ is the first production under our partnership with Angelina and we are excited to work with her and the incredible international team she has assembled.

“This project underlines Fremantle’s ongoing commitment to producing high-quality feature films and original dramas working with the very best talent from across the globe,” Fremantle Global CEO Jennifer Mullin said in a statement.

Jolie recently starred with Hayek Pinault in Marvel’s “Eternals,” and Hayek Pinault also recently appeared in “House of Gucci” and is currently filming “Magic Mike’s Last Dance.” Bichir was most recently seen in “Godzilla vs. Kong” and in “Land” with star and director Robin Wright.

Fremantle debuted its latest film “The Eight Mountains” at the Cannes Film Festival.

Angelina Jolie is represented by WME and attorneys Robert Offer and Lindsey Strasberg at Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern. Salma Hayek Pinault is represented by CAA, Entertainment 360 and attorneys Edelstein, Laird & Sobel. Demián Bichir is also represented by CAA.