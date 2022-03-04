Angelina Jolie and Fremantle Strike Deal for International Film, TV and Documentaries

Angelina Jolie has set a three-year deal with Fremantle to either produce, director and/or star in movies, TV series and documentaries with an international focus.

As part of the agreement, which begins immediately, Jolie and Fremantle will jointly develop a slate of projects and will share their global perspective on storytelling and projects that champion underserved and diverse voices from across the globe.

The first project under the deal is “Without Blood,” a feature film that Jolie is producing and directing this May in Italy. The film is a fable about war, revenge, memory and healing that Jolie herself also adapted based on the international bestselling novel by Alessandro Baricco.

Beyond “Without Blood,” Jolie and Fremantle are also working on other feature projects, documentaries and original series that will be announced soon.

Jolie’s deal with Fremantle also extends into local language projects in partnership with Fremantle’s production companies and filmmaking talent that are operating in 26 global territories. This includes supporting other writers and directors regionally to help them get their projects made.

Fremantle Global CEO Jennifer Mullin, Andrea Scrosati, Group COO and Continental Europe CEO and Lorenzo De Maio of De Maio Entertainment will be strategic advisors and partner across the slate.

“To have the freedom to tell important stories and bring them to a global audience is at the heart of this agreement with Fremantle. I am excited to be working with such a passionate and forward-looking team that has an international perspective,” Jolie said in a statement.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Angelina, joining creative forces in the next phase of her extraordinary career as a producer, director, actor and humanitarian,” Mullin added. “Fremantle and Angelina share the passion and ambition of telling compelling stories from everywhere in the world, for everyone in the world.”

Fremantle in 2021 had 81 scripted projects around the world, including “The Mosquito Coast” from Neil Cross and the film “The Hand of God” from director Paolo Sorrentino, which is up for an Oscar nomination.

Jolie is represented by WME and attorneys Robert Offer and Lindsey Strasberg at Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern LLP.