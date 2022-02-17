Brad Pitt Sues Angelina Jolie to Stop Sale of Her Share of Their Winery to Russian Oligarch

Fallout from the Brangelina split continues into the 2020s, aparently, as Brad Pitt is suing ex wife Angelina Jolie to stop her from selling her portion of a French winery to a Russian Oligarch.

In paperwork filed Thursday in the Superior court in Los Angeles, Pitt said he was surprised to discover that Jolie had sold her portion of their winery, Château Miraval, to Tenute del Mondo, a subsidiary of Stoli controlled by Russian billionaire Yuri Shefler.

According to Pitt, this was “unlawful” because he and Jolie had agreed neither could sell their interest in the winery without gaining the other’s consent. Further, according to the filing, Jolie ceased contributing money to the business in 2013 while Pitt continued to do so. Subsequently, Pitt contends, she is attempting to reap a windfall disproportionate to her actual involvement in the company.

He is asking for unspecified damages to be determined in court, and for the sale, which the filing says he learned of in October, to be voided.

Jolie and Pitt bought the winery, located in Correns, France, in 2008; they married there in 2014 but split up in 2016.

Pamela Chelin contributed to this report.