TheWrap Wins 2 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards

TheWrap earned nominations for the 14th annual Los Angeles Press Club’s National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards, the organization announced in a virtual ceremony on Thursday night.

TheWrap founder and editor in chief Sharon Waxman won top honors for personal entertainment blog for her WaxWord column. “Waxman tackles the inner workings and failings of the entertainment industry with a sharp wit and a sharp tongue, challenging the powers that be in a way that is refreshing and knowledgeable, beckoning her readers to look past Hollywood’s glamorous veil,” the judges wrote.

In addition, photographer Christian Friis and creative director Ada Guerin won in the portrait category for a shot of “Succession” star Jeremy Strong.

Waxman also got a third place for her TV/streaming personality profile “Inside Jeremy Strong’s ‘Dangerous’ Approach to ‘Succession’ – and That ‘Cringeworthy’ Rap.”

Waxman and Daniel Goldblatt were recognized for their work on the “TheWrap-Up” podcast, earning second place for the soft news feature “Time’s Up CEO Tina Tchen and a Discussion on ‘Allen V Farrow’” and third place for the hard news feature “Olivia Munn Speaks Out on Anti-Asian Violence.”

Reviews editor and lead film critic Alonso Duralde earned second place for the film/TV obituary “Cloris Leachman Appreciation: Versatile Actress Had a Gift, and Kept on Giving.”

In addition, film reporter Brian Welk picked up third place for the TV/streaming soft news piece “Why TCM is Showing Problematic Films Like ‘Gone With The Wind’ — And Won’t Rule Out Woody Allen Classics” while Umberto Gonzalez earned third place honors in the pandemic reporting, entertainment subject category for “How America’s Last Video Store Chain Survived Recessions and Streaming – But Not COVID.”