This week on “TheWrap-Up,” host Sharon Waxman and guest co-host and TheWrap assistant managing editor of audience, Adam Chitwood, take a look at the latest Hollywood headlines, including everything that’s happened since Jeff Zucker’s rapid exit at CNN last Wednesday, and the latest with the HFPA member who was put on probation with the organization, a move that followed exclusive reporting from TheWrap.

Then, special guest — TheWrap’s editor-at-large Ben Svetkey — joins Sharon and Adam to discuss the news that Entertainment Weekly’s parent company is ceasing publication of the legacy magazine’s print edition. Ben, who spent his formative years at EW, reflects on the brand becoming digital-only, and shares memories from his time as a young reporter.

After Sharon shares her weekly Wax-on/Wax-off picks, we move on to the Oscar nominations.

It’s awards season, so TheWrap Awards editor Steve Pond is back to break down this year’s nominations, which were announced Tuesday, including who got snubbed, and whose nomination was surprising. Also, Dr. Courtney Baker, an associate professor of English at the University of California at Riverside, who specializes in African American literary and visual cultures, gives us her take on the state of the Oscars, including if the Academy’s push to increase diversity is seeing results.

And finally, hear Sharon’s conversation with those involved in “The Janes” documentary, which played at Sundance. The film, which is set to air on HBO, focuses on a group of women in Chicago who provided abortions to women in need, in the years before 1973’s Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision struck down laws prohibiting a woman’s right to terminate her pregnancy. Sharon sat down with directors Emma Pildes and Tia Lessin, and two members of the Jane Collective – Diane Stevens and Judith Arcana — to discuss this powerful film.

Listen to this week’s “Wrap-Up” below:

“TheWrap-Up” won the Best Hard News Feature award from the L.A. Press Club in 2021 for the segment “The Complexities Black Journalists Face This Week Covering Protests.” It is hosted each week by founder and editor-in-chief Sharon Waxman. She dives into the biggest headlines of the week in the world of movies, television, streaming and tech.