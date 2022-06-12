Winners of the 75th annual Tony Awards were announced at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday and broadcast live on CBS and Paramount+ with newly minted Oscar winner Ariana DeBose hosting the ceremony, who was nominated for a Tony in 2018 for playing mid-career Disco Donna in “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical” and was also in the cast of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s megahit “Hamilton” in 2015.

Jointly presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, The Tony Awards honors the best of Broadway in a season that got off to a late start due to the gradual reopening of theaters last summer and fall amid the COVID pandemic. It recognizes new shows that have opened since Broadway reopened last fall, with an eligibility cut-off of April 28.

Angela Lansbury, who has won five Tonys over her 75-year career, received the 2022 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre.

Among the Tony-nominated musicals featured as part of Sunday’s performance lineup were “Music Man,” “A Strange Loop,” “Company,” “Girl From the North Country,” “MJ,” “Mr. Saturday Night,” “Paradise Square” and “Six.”

The show is produced by Tony Award Productions, a joint venture of the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, and White Cherry Entertainment. Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss are executive producers for White Cherry Entertainment. Weiss serves as director of the show.

We’ll be updating this post with the winners as they’re announced, with the show kicking off with the Paramount+-only program “The Tony Awards: Act One.”

Here’s the complete list of nominations, and here’s where to watch the Tonys.

Best Play

Clyde’s, by Lynn Nottage

Hangmen, by Martin McDonagh

*WINNER* The Lehman Trilogy, by Stefano Massini and Ben Power

The Minutes, by Tracy Letts

Skeleton Crew, by Dominique Morisseau

Best Musical

Girl From The North Country

MJ

Mr. Saturday Night

Paradise Square

SIX: The Musical

A Strange Loop

Best Revival of a Play

American Buffalo

for colored girls who have considered suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf

How I Learned to Drive, by Paula Vogel

*WINNER* Take Me Out

Trouble in Mind, by Alice Childress

Best Revival of a Musical

Caroline, or Change

*WINNER* Company

The Music Man

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Billy Crystal, Mr. Saturday Night

Myles Frost, MJ

Hugh Jackman, The Music Man

Rob McClure, Mrs. Doubtfire

Jaquel Spivey, A Strange Loop

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Sharon D Clarke, Caroline, or Change

Carmen Cusack, Flying Over Sunset

Sutton Foster, The Music Man

Joaquina Kalukango, Paradise Square

Mare Winningham, Girl From The North Country

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

*WINNER* Matt Doyle, Company

Sidney DuPont, Paradise Square

Jared Grimes, Funny Girl

John-Andrew Morrison, A Strange Loop

A.J. Shively, Paradise Square

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

*WINNER* Simon Russell Beale, The Lehman Trilogy

Adam Godley, The Lehman Trilogy

Adrian Lester, The Lehman Trilogy

David Morse, How I Learned to Drive

Sam Rockwell, American Buffalo

Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Lackawanna Blues

David Threlfall, Hangmen

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Gabby Beans, The Skin of Our Teeth

LaChanze, Trouble in Mind

Ruth Negga, Macbeth

*WINNER* Deirdre O’Connell, Dana H.

Mary-Louise Parker, How I Learned to Drive

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Jeannette Bayardelle, Girl From The North Country

Shoshana Bean, Mr. Saturday Night

Jayne Houdyshell, The Music Man

L Morgan Lee, A Strange Loop

*WINNER* Patti LuPone, Company

Jennifer Simard, Company

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Alfie Allen, Hangmen

Chuck Cooper, Trouble in Mind

*WINNER* Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Take Me Out

Ron Cephas Jones, Clyde’s

Michael Oberholtzer, Take Me Out

Jesse Williams, Take Me Out

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Uzo Aduba, Clyde’s

Rachel Dratch, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive

Kenita R. Miller, for colored girls who have considered suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf

*WINNER* Phylicia Rashad, Skeleton Crew

Julie White, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive

Kara Young, Clyde’s

Best Book of a Musical

Girl From The North Country, Conor McPherson

MJ, Lynn Nottage

Mr. Saturday Night, Billy Crystal, Lowell Ganz & Babaloo Mandel

Paradise Square, Christina Anderson, Craig Lucas & Larry Kirwan

*WINNER* A Strange Loop, Michael R. Jackson

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Flying Over Sunset; Music by Tom Kitt, Lyrics by Michael Korie

Mr. Saturday Night; Music by Jason Robert Brown, Lyrics by Amanda Green

Paradise Square; Music by Jason Howland, Lyrics by Nathan Tysen and Masi Asare

*WINNER* SIX: The Musical, Music and Lyrics by Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss

A Strange Loop, Music and Lyrics by Michael R. Jackson

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Beowulf Boritt, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive

Michael Carnahan and Nicholas Hussong, Skeleton Crew

*WINNER* Es Devlin, The Lehman Trilogy

Anna Fleischle, Hangmen

Scott Pask, American Buffalo

Adam Rigg, The Skin of Our Teeth

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Beowulf Boritt and 59 Productions, Flying Over Sunset

*WINNER* Bunny Christie, Company

Arnulfo Maldonado, A Strange Loop

Derek McLane and Peter Nigrini, MJ

Allen Moyer, Paradise Square

Best Costume Design of a Play

*WINNER* Montana Levi Blanco, The Skin of Our Teeth

Sarafina Bush, for colored girls who have considered suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf

Emilio Sosa, Trouble in Mind

Jane Greenwood, Neil Simon’s Plaza Suite

Jennifer Moeller, Clyde’s

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Fly Davis, Caroline, or Change

Toni-Leslie James, Paradise Square

William Ivey Long, Diana, The Musical

Santo Loquasto, The Music Man

*WINNER* Gabriella Slade, SIX: The Musical

Paul Tazewell, MJ

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Joshua Carr, Hangmen

Jiyoun Chang, for colored girls who have considered suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf

*WINNER* Jon Clark, The Lehman Trilogy

Jane Cox, Macbeth

Yi Zhao, The Skin of Our Teeth

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Neil Austin, Company

Tim Deiling, SIX: The Musical

Donald Holder, Paradise Square

*WINNER* Natasha Katz, MJ

Bradley King, Flying Over Sunset

Jen Schriever, A Strange Loop

Best Sound Design of a Play

Justin Ellington, for colored girls who have considered suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf

*WINNER* Mikhail Fiksel, Dana H.

Palmer Hefferan, The Skin of Our Teeth

Nick Powell and Dominic Bilkey, The Lehman Trilogy

Mikaal Sulaiman, Macbeth

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Simon Baker, Girl From The North Country

Paul Gatehouse, SIX: The Musical

Ian Dickinson for Autograph, Company

Drew Levy, A Strange Loop

*WINNER* Gareth Owen, MJ

Best Direction of a Play

Lileana Blain-Cruz, The Skin of Our Teeth

Camille A. Brown, for colored girls who have considered suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf

*WINNER* Sam Mendes, The Lehman Trilogy

Neil Pepe, American Buffalo

Les Waters, Dana H.

Best Direction of a Musical

Stephen Brackett, A Strange Loop

*WINNER* Marianne Elliott, Company

Conor McPherson, Girl From The North Country

Lucy Moss & Jamie Armitage, SIX: The Musical

Christopher Wheeldon, MJ

Best Choreography

Camille A. Brown, for colored girls who have considered suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf

Warren Carlyle, The Music Man

Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, SIX: The Musical

Bill T. Jones, Paradise Square

*WINNER* Christopher Wheeldon, MJ

Best Orchestrations

David Cullen, Company

Tom Curran, SIX: The Musical

*WINNER* Simon Hale, Girl From The North Country

Jason Michael Webb and David Holcenberg, MJ

Charlie Rosen, A Strange Loop