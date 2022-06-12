After the COVID pandemic altered both the state of the theater industry and its biggest awards show, this Sunday the 75th Annual Tony Awards Ceremony returns live from New York City. This year’s event will take place at the at Radio City Music Hall in NYC. This ceremony’s eligibility season began August 1, 2021 and ended May 4, 2022.

Below, we’ve rounded up all the viewing details you need to watch the 75th Annual Tony Awards.

When Are the 2022 Tony Awards?

This year’s Tony Awards will take place Sunday, June 12 airing live coast to coast. The ceremony will run from 8:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. PT.

Will the Tony Awards Be Streaming?

The Tony Awards will be streaming live on Paramount+, for which you can get a weeklong free trial. The monthly subscription price is $4.99. And for those who still have cable, the ceremony will of course air on CBS.

The Tonys this year will begin with an exclusive streaming event: “The Tony Awards: Act One” kicks off the evening with an hour of exclusive content streaming live on Paramount+ from 7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. PT.

Who Is Hosting the 2022 Tony Awards?

Ariana DeBose will be hosting the 75th Annual Tony Awards following her historic Academy Award win as the first openly queer and Afro-Latina winner for her role as Anita in the movie-musical “West Side Story.”

Who Is Nominated for the 2022 Tony Awards?

Top nominees include “A Strange Loop” with a total of 11 nominations, and “MJ” and “Paradise Square” tied for 10 nominations. Musicals dominate the top four slots, with “Company” at number four, earning a total of nine nominations. Top nominees for plays include, “The Lehman Trilogy” with eight and the revival of “for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf” with a total of seven nominations.

Check out the list of nominations below.

Best Book of a Musical

Conor McPherson, “Girl From The North Country”

Lynn Nottage, “MJ”

Billy Crystal, Lowell Ganz & Babaloo Mandel, “Mr. Saturday Night”

Christina Anderson, Craig Lucas & Larry Kirwan, “Paradise Square”

Michael R. Jackson, “A Strange Loop”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Simon Russell Beale, “The Lehman Trilogy”

Adam Godley, “The Lehman Trilogy”

Adrian Lester, “The Lehman Trilogy”

David Morse, “How I Learned to Drive”

Sam Rockwell, “American Buffalo”

Ruben Santiago-Hudson, “Lackawanna Blues”

David Threlfall, “Hangmen”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Gabby Beans, “The Skin of Our Teeth”

LaChanze, “Trouble in Mind”

Ruth Negga, “Macbeth”

Deirdre O’Connell, “Dana H.”

Mary-Louise Parker, “How I Learned to Drive”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Billy Crystal, “Mr. Saturday Night”

Myles Frost, “MJ”

Hugh Jackman, “The Music Man”

Rob McClure, Mrs. Doubtfire

Jaquel Spivey, “A Strange Loop”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Joaquina Kalukango, “Paradise Square”

Sharon D Clarke, “Caroline, or Change”

Carmen Cusack, “Flying Over Sunset”

Sutton Foster, “The Music Man”

Mare Winningham, “Girl From The North Country”

Best Direction of a Play

Lileana Blain-Cruz, “The Skin of Our Teeth”

Camille A. Brown, “for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf”

Sam Mendes, “The Lehman Trilogy”

Neil Pepe, “American Buffalo”

Les Waters, “Dana H.”

Best Direction of a Musical

Stephen Brackett, “A Strange Loop”

Marianne Elliott, “Company”

Conor McPherson, “Girl From The North Country”

Lucy Moss & Jamie Armitage, “SIX: The Musical”

Christopher Wheeldon, “MJ”

Best Choreography

Camille A. Brown, “for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf”

Warren Carlyle, “The Music Man”

Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, “SIX: The Musical”

Bill T. Jones, “Paradise Square”

Christopher Wheeldon, “MJ”

Best Play

“Clyde’s”

“Hangmen”

“The Lehman Trilogy”

“The Minutes”

“Skeleton Crew”

Best Musical

“Girl From The North Country”

“MJ”

“Mr. Saturday Night”

“Paradise Square”

“SIX: The Musical”

“A Strange Loop”

Best Revival of a Play

“American Buffalo”

“for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf”

“How I Learned to Drive”

“Take Me Out”

“Trouble in Mind”

Best Revival of a Musical

“Caroline, or Change”

“Company”

“The Music Man”