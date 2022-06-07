The stars are stepping out for Sunday night’s Tony Awards.

On Tuesday, the Tonys announced Jessica Chastain, Billy Porter, Aaron Tveit and Andrew Garfield are among the stars presenting at the event.

The full list of talent heading to the stage is: Utkarsh Ambudkar, Skylar Astin, Zach Braff, Danielle Brooks, Danny Burstein, Len Cariou, RuPaul Charles, Chastain, Lilli Cooper, Bryan Cranston, Wilson Cruz, Colman Domingo, Anthony Edwards, Cynthia Erivo, Raúl Esparza, Laurence Fishburne, Garfield, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Tony Goldwyn, David Alan Grier, Vanessa Hudgens, Jennifer Hudson, Paris Jackson, Prince Jackson, Samuel L Jackson, Nathan Lane, Telly Leung, Judith Light, Josh Lucas, Gaten Matarazzo, Ruthie Ann Miles, Patina Miller, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bebe Neuwirth, Kelli O’Hara, Sarah Paulson, Bernadette Peters, Jeremy Pope, Porter, LaTanya Richardson, Chita Rivera, Tony Shalhoub, Phillipa Soo, Sarah Silverman, George Takei, Tveit, Adrienne Warren, Patrick Wilson and Bowen Yang.

The 75th annual Tony Awards, hosted by recent Oscar winner Ariana DeBose, air live coast-to-coast on Sunday on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. The ceremony is taking place at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. Things kick off at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT PM.