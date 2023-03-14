Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine Taps Lauren Kisilevsky to Oversee Live-Action Family Programming 

Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine has tapped Disney television executive Lauren Kisilevsky to lead the build-out and oversee the development and production of movies and series in its Live Action Family, Kids and Young Adult division.

Kisilevsky will serve as executive vice president of live-action family, kids and young adult, reporting to Hello Sunshine CEO Sarah Harden.

“Lauren is an expert developer who has consistently identified quality brand building material and IP for young audiences,” Harden said in a statement. “An incredible collaborator and team player, Lauren has a fantastic track record of developing and executing creatively distinctive projects with strong leadership. As we build out our family and young adult content offerings, we know Lauren will make an incredible addition to Hello Sunshine.”

Kisilevsky most recently served as senior vice president of original movies at Disney Branded Television, where she was responsible for shepherding the popular “Descendants “franchise, with the first in a series of new films currently in production to be released in 2024 accompanied by a robust consumer products program. She also built the wildly popular and GLAAD Award-nominated “Zombies” franchise.

Prior to joining Disney, Kisilevsky worked with Witherspoon’s Type A Films, Ashton Kutcher’s Katalyst Films, Overture Films, Beacon Pictures and Blue Star Pictures. She also worked on films including Sam Raimi’s “The Messengers,” Brittany Murphy’s “Little Black Book,” “Penelope,” starring Witherspoon and Peter Dinklage, the Sundance Festival Screenwriting Award-winning “Paper Heart”; Robin Williams’ “Angriest Man In Brooklyn”; “Spn,” which follows a 15-year-old DJ starring up and comer Avantika; “Christmas Again,” directed by Andy Fickman, and “Under Wraps 2,” a sequel to the Halloween-themed franchise.

Upcoming projects include an adaptation of the New York Times best-selling novel “Out of My Mind” in partnership with Participant Media and Big Beach; “Prom Pact,” an upcoming coming of age rom com directed by NAACP Image Award-winning filmmaker Anya Adams; “Naughty Nine,” an upcoming Christmas heist movie produced by Suzanne Todd; and “The Slumber Party,” an upcoming epic comedy produced by Imagine Kids and Family.

“After watching and admiring this innovative company for years, I’m thrilled to join the wonderful team at Hello Sunshine.” Kisilevsky said. “I look forward to helping them create meaningful and popular projects centering younger women’s stories.”