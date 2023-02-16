Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher in "Your Place Or Mine" (Netflix)

Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher in "Your Place Or Mine." (Netflix)

Netflix’s ‘Your Place or Mine’ Wins Viewer’s Hearts and Tops Most-Streamed Movies List | Chart

by | February 16, 2023 @ 3:13 PM

The new release starring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher was one of several titles that profitably explored amorous themes

Americans ate up romantic comedies heading into Valentine’s Day, with rom-coms dominating Whip Media’s weekly ranker of the most-streamed movies in the U.S. last weekend.

That included “Your Place or Mine,” starring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher, which pushed Netflix back to the top of Whip Media’s ranker, which is based on data gathered from TV Time, Whip Media’s movie and TV show tracking app with more than 24 million global registered users.

Whip Media

Whip Media

Whip Media is a market-leading data provider and enterprise software platform. The company provides global consumer anticipation, viewership and engagement data and insights across all platforms for movies and television.

