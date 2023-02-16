Netflix’s ‘Your Place or Mine’ Wins Viewer’s Hearts and Tops Most-Streamed Movies List | Chart

The new release starring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher was one of several titles that profitably explored amorous themes

That included “Your Place or Mine,” starring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher, which pushed Netflix back to the top of Whip Media’s ranker, which is based on data gathered from TV Time, Whip Media’s movie and TV show tracking app with more than 24 million global registered users.

Americans ate up romantic comedies heading into Valentine’s Day, with rom-coms dominating Whip Media ’s weekly ranker of the most-streamed movies in the U.S. last weekend.

In the new release, longtime friends and former lovers Debbie (Witherspoon) and Peter (Kutcher) switch houses for a week, with Debbie heading to New York and Peter staying in L.A. with her middle-school-age son. And — you guessed it — despite being 3,000 miles apart, emotions get involved and the friends start to think about this becoming more than a friendship.

Meanwhile, Disney+ — thanks to “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which earned the No. 1 spot the previous week — dropped to second place in the newest rankings.

Netflix wasn’t the only service that seemed to benefit from Valentine’s Day. Amazon’s Prime Video continued to pull in major views with “Shotgun Wedding,” as the Jennifer Lopez-Josh Duhamel rom-com grabbed third place. This marked the third straight week “Shotgun Wedding” earned the bronze medal.

Prime Video continued riding the rom-com wave with “Somebody I Used to Know,” which netted its second entry on the latest ranker, coming in as the seventh most-streamed flick. Dave Franco directed the movie, which stars Alison Brie as Ally, a workaholic TV producer who notices her ex-boyfriend is now engaged to a woman who seems a lot like the old Ally.

10 most-streamed movies, U.S., Feb. 10-12, 2023 (Whip Media)

Overall, four rom-coms cracked Whip Media’s top 10, more from the genre than any other week dating back to early 2022. That included Netflix’s “You People,” which made the ranker for the third straight week.

Elsewhere, “Teen Wolf: The Movie” remained a strong performer for Paramount+, hitting the ranker for the third week in a row.

And speaking of strong performers, HBO Max executives have to love “The Menu,” with the dark comedy thriller making Whip Media’s top 10 each week since its release in early January.

Sean Burch is a marketing insights analyst at Whip Media, a WrapPRO partner. Click here for more from Whip Media.