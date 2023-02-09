Black Panther Wakanda Forever Talokan

(L-R): Alex Livinalli as Attuma and Mabel Cadena as Namora in Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. © 2022 MARVEL.

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Gives Disney+ a Timely Boost | Chart

by | February 9, 2023 @ 1:00 PM

The Marvel flick already helped juice the company’s earnings with its theatrical release, and now it’s poised to boost the streaming service, too

One sure-fire way to boost viewership? Add a major Marvel flick to your movie lineup. And that’s just what Disney+ did, with the streaming debut of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” pushing the service to the top of Whip Media’s weekly ranker of the most-streamed movies in the U.S., according to data based on followers of WhipMedia’s TV Time, its movie and TV show tracking app with more than 24 million global registered users.

“Wakanda Forever,” after hitting Disney+ on Feb. 1, bumped last week’s top movie, Netflix’s “You People,” down to second place. Its streaming debut came at a critical time for Disney+, too, with Disney reporting on Wednesday that its linchpin service lost 2.4 million customers in its December quarter. (Disney investors didn’t seem to sweat the subscriber losses too much, though, with Disney shares popping as much as 8% after the company reported its fiscal first quarter performance.) 

