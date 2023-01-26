Brian Douglas/Paramount+

Why Paramount+’s Viewership Is Nipping at Netflix’s Heels | Chart

by | January 26, 2023 @ 4:29 PM

The home of ”Tulsa King“ and ”1923“ has been racking up big views on less content than the leading streamer

Paramount’s bet on all things Taylor Sheridan continues to pay off in spades — and the numbers prove it. 

Here’s one clear sign: In the fourth quarter, Paramount+ racked up the second-most appearances in Whip Media’s weekly rankings of the top 10 most-streamed TV shows in the U.S., trailing only Netflix among streaming services. The rankings use data from U.S. users of Whip Media’s TV Time, a movie and TV show tracking app with more than 24 million global registered users. 

