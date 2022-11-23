wednesday

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams and Thing in "Wednesday" (Netflix)

Why ‘Wednesday’ Could Be Netflix’s Next Big Hit I Charts 

by | November 23, 2022 @ 8:30 AM

The horror comedy based on ”The Addams Family“ has more pre-launch followers than all but one Netflix show in the last three years

Netflix probably expected “Wednesday” – its new horror-comedy series based on the “The Addams Family” character Wednesday Addams – to be a strong performer when it debuts on Wednesday. But new anticipation data from Whip Media shows that might be underselling the show – with “Wednesday” looking like it’ll enjoy one of the best Netflix debuts in years. 

According to data from Whip Media based on users of TV Time, a TV and movie tracking app with 24 million registered users, “Wednesday” has more followers than all but one Netflix original series heading into its first episode. (“The Witcher” lapped “Wednesday” and all other Netflix shows in terms of pre-launch followers.) This is the case for “Wednesday” when compared to any other Netflix originals, including “Bridgerton” and “The Sandman,” since 2019. 

Whip Media

Whip Media

Whip Media is a market-leading data provider and enterprise software platform. The company provides global consumer anticipation, viewership and engagement data and insights across all platforms for movies and television. This enables the world’s largest media and entertainment organizations to make more informed marketing, licensing, programming, and development decisions. For more information, visit www.whipmedia.com.

