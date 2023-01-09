20 Most Anticipated TV Shows of 2023, According to Fans | Chart

HBO Max leads the list with ”The Last of Us“ and Netflix scored the most spots for series viewers are most looking forward to, according to Whip Media

And the year is starting off with a bang, with “The Last of Us” — the most anticipated show of the year, according to Whip Media’s data — hitting HBO Max on Jan. 15.

It’s a bit early to call it, but 2023 is already looking like a great year for TV fans.

The new series, based on the popular video game with the same name, will follow a smuggler (Pedro Pascal) who has the responsibility of leading a teenager through a post-apocalyptic USA. Sounds pretty cool. The behind-the-camera talent is top notch, too, with “Chernobyl”creator Craig Mazin partnering with Neil Druckmann, who created the original game for Naughty Dog gaming studio.

Overall, Whip Media put together a look at the 20 most anticipated new shows of 2023. Whip Media’s data is based on viewer anticipation data from its TV Time app, a TV and movie tracking app with more than 24 million global registered users.

One other important note on “The Last of Us”: Not only is it the most anticipated show of 2023, it’s also the second most-anticipated show since HBO Max launched in 2020, trailing only “The House of the Dragon.”

Disney+, meanwhile, is home to the second and third most-anticipated shows of the year, with “Ahsoka” grabbing the silver and “Star Wars: The Acolyte” grabbing the bronze.

“Ahsoka,” another entry in Disney’s long line of “Star Wars” TV series, will have Rosario Dawson reprise her role as Ahsoka Tano from “The Mandalorian.” Dawson will also be joined by “Star Wars” veteran Hayden Christensen. “Ahsoka” will hit Disney+ on March 12, while “Star Wars: The Acolyte” is slated for an August 2023 release.

(Note: Whip Media’s rankings only feature shows with premiere dates that have been announced. That means shows like “Secret Invasion,” Disney’s upcoming Marvel series, isn’t included in its rankings because it doesn’t have a premiere date set.)

20 most anticipated shows, according

The rankings move from streaming to linear for the fourth- and fifth-ranked shows: “Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches,” which is the fourth most-anticipated show of 2023 and will premiere on AMC on Jan. 8, and “Gotham Knights,” the new “Batman” series coming to The CW in March.

Netflix makes its first appearance in the sixth slot with “Kaleidoscope,” its latest heist series starring Giancarlo Espisito and Paz Vega. “Kaleidoscope” debuted on Jan. 1. Netflix will also be home to the seventh-ranked show, “That ‘90s Show,” a spinoff of the classic Fox series “That ‘70s Shows.” The new ‘90s show will follow Leia Foreman, the daughter of Eric and Donna from the original series, and will feature a handful of guest appearances from past stars like Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher.

In total, Netflix leads all services and channels with four of the top 20 most anticipated shows of the year.

Paramount+ has its first and only show in the top 20 ranked in the eighth spot, thanks to “Wolf Pack.” The supernatural thriller series will focus on four California teens who are werewolves. Sarah Michelle Gellar is one of the leads on the show, which will hit Paramount+ in late January.

Rounding out the top 10 are two network shows — “Alert: Missing Persons Unit” on FOX and “True Lies” on CBS. The latter is based on the 1994 hit action film starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, and will feature a similar premise: A bored suburban housewife discovers her husband is a top spy, which leads to a spicier personal (and professional) life for both of them.

