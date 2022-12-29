paramount top-gun-maverick-tom-cruise

Paramount Pictures

‘Top Gun Maverick’ Cruises Into Top 3 on This Week’s Streaming Movie Ranker | Chart

by | December 29, 2022 @ 6:12 PM

The Tom Cruise action flick is delivering multiple wins for Paramount+ in its first week on the streamer

“Top Gun: Maverick” can’t slow down. The Tom Cruise-led action flick just hit Paramount+ last Friday and it’s already breaking streaming records — just like it did at the summer box office.

Here’s what you need to know: First, “Maverick” closed last weekend as the third-most streamed movie in the U.S., according to Whip Media’s weekly movie ranker — which is based on first-person data from its TV Time app, a movie and TV tracking app with more than 24 million global registered users. That’s a big deal, because it’s the first time a Paramount+ movie finished within the top three most-streamed movies in the U.S.

Whip Media

Whip Media

Whip Media is a market-leading data provider and enterprise software platform. The company provides global consumer anticipation, viewership and engagement data and insights across all platforms for movies and television. This enables the world’s largest media and entertainment organizations to make more informed marketing, licensing, programming, and development decisions. For more information, visit www.whipmedia.com.

