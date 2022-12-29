‘Top Gun Maverick’ Cruises Into Top 3 on This Week’s Streaming Movie Ranker | Chart

The Tom Cruise action flick is delivering multiple wins for Paramount+ in its first week on the streamer

Here’s what you need to know: First, “Maverick” closed last weekend as the third-most streamed movie in the U.S., according to Whip Media’s weekly movie ranker — which is based on first-person data from its TV Time app, a movie and TV tracking app with more than 24 million global registered users. That’s a big deal, because it’s the first time a Paramount+ movie finished within the top three most-streamed movies in the U.S.

“Top Gun: Maverick” can’t slow down. The Tom Cruise-led action flick just hit Paramount+ last Friday and it’s already breaking streaming records — just like it did at the summer box office.

Another feather in Cruise’s cap: Paramount+ announced on Wednesday that “Maverick” had the best streaming debut in the platform’s history. The streamer said “Top Gun: Maverick” had smashed the previous viewership record for Paramount+ — which was held by “Sonic the Hedgehog 2 — by 60%.

That momentum carried over to other Cruise flicks, too. As TheWrap reported on Wednesday, “viewership for the original ‘Top Gun’ quadrupled during the Christmas weekend while viewership for the six ‘Mission: Impossible’ films increased by 140%.”

OK, it’s been established it was a good Christmas weekend for Cruise. But some other big-budget movies had even stronger streaming performances, like “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.”

The “Knives Out” sequel hit Netflix on Dec. 23 — one day after “Maverick” hit Paramount+ — and was able to grab the most-streamed movie of the weekend honor, thanks in part to Netflix’s massive reach in the U.S.

10 top movies on streaming, Dec. 23-25, 2022 (Whip Media0

The silver medal, meanwhile, went to “Black Adam.” The superhero flick didn’t have the theatrical run Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Warner Bros. were hoping for, but fans appear to be willing to give it a shot now that it’s available on HBO Max. “Black Adam” only dropped one spot week-over-week, too, after debuting the week prior in the top spot overall in Whip Media’s rankings.

From there, the ranker unsurprisingly leaned on holiday content. Five of the remaining seven movies in the top 10 had a holiday angle to them, including “Spirited,” the new Ryan Reynolds-Will Ferrell musical on Apple TV+, and “A Christmas Story Christmas” on HBO Max.

Look at the full list of the most-streamed movies over the holiday weekend. And check back next week to see if “Top Gun: Maverick” has any gas left in its tank to zoom to the top of the rankings.

Sean Burch is a marketing insights analyst at Whip Media, a WrapPRO partner. Click here for more from Whip Media.