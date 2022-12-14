Moriah's Lighthouse Hallmark Channel

Hallmark and Netflix Are the Top Destinations for Holiday Movies, According to New Survey | Charts

by | December 14, 2022 @ 3:00 PM

Whip Media also found some fascinating information about how viewers find their seasonal fare

Which channel or streaming service do viewers think of first when it comes to getting their Christmas and Hanukkah movie fix? The answer is Hallmark, according to a new Whip Media survey based on responses from 3,214 U.S.-based respondents conducted from Nov. 9-10, 2022.

Hallmark makes a lot of sense, considering the cable network has made the holidays a season-of-emphasis — and things haven’t slowed down this year. Hallmark is putting out 40 new movies this holiday season and even has a fresh “holiday hub” on Peacock for quick access. (You can get a good look at the holiday movie slate — including Hallmark’s bevy of flicks — by clicking here.)

