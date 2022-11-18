Netflix’s ‘Enola Holmes 2,’ ‘Falling for Christmas’ Lead This Week’s Streaming Movie Ranker | Chart

The streaming giant has six of the 10 most-streamed films on the list

Altogether, Netflix claimed six spots on the list — including the top two positions, with “Enola Holmes 2” earning the gold and “Falling for Christmas” coming in second.

Christmas and Hanukkah came a bit early for Netflix this year, with the streaming giant dominating the top 10 most streamed movies of the past weekend, according to Whip Media’s weekly ranker, which is based on more than 23 million global registered users of the TV Time app, which allows fans to track their favorite TV shows and movies.

This was the second straight week “Holmes” grabbed the top spot for Netflix, while “Falling for Christmas,” a new rom-com starring Lindsay Lohan, got off to a strong start on the service, following its release late last week. It was also the second straight week the original “Holmes” flick, which came out in 2020, was boosted into the top 10 on the momentum of the sequel. (The first “Holmes” movie dropped one spot from last week to the ninth spot overall.)

HBO Max won third place for the weekend, thanks to “Don’t Worry Darling,” the much-discussed thriller starring Harry Styles and directed by Olivia Wilde, recently hitting the service. (“My Policeman,” another Styles movie that made the top 10 for Amazon Prime Video last week, didn’t make the cut.) Another Netflix flick followed it, with “Where the Crawdad Sings,” based on the popular murder mystery novel by Delia Owens, coming in at No. 4.

This week’s Netflix-heavy ranker stands in contrast to last week, in which seven different streaming services were counted among Whip Media’s top 10 last week. Netflix’s other two movies to make the list for a second straight week were “The School for Good and Evil” and “The Good Nurse,” which ranked at No. 7 and 10, respectively.

So where do the other services fit in this week? Well, “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” had another good week for The Roku Channel. The new movie, starring Daniel Radcliffe as the ‘80s and ‘90s king of music parodies, was the fifth most-streamed movie of the past weekend in the U.S. — dropping 3 spots from last week when it first hit the ranker.

10 top movies on streaming, Nov. 11-13, 2022, U.S. (Whip Media)

“Barbarian” on HBO Max continues to perform well, too, falling only two spots from last week to No. 6 overall. The horror movie centers on a woman who has been double-booked in a rental house with another man; against her better judgement, she ends up staying the night — and finding out she has more to worry about than just the stranger she’s in the house with. The movie stars Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgard and Justin Long. Apparently, horror movies are still getting movie fans going, even post-Halloween.

Disney+ made its lone appearance for the week in the eighth slot, which went to “Thor: Love and Thunder.”

Stay tuned for next week’s list, which could include Jordan Peele’s “Nope,” which is set to hit Peacock on Friday, and HBO Max’s “A Christmas Story Christmas” — a sequel to 1983’s “A Christmas Story” — also coming out on Friday.

Sean Burch is a marketing insights analyst at Whip Media, a WrapPRO partner. Click here for more from Whip Media.