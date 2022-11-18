enola holmes 2 falling for christmas netflix

Millie Bobby Brown in "Enola Holmes 2," left, and Lindsay Lohan as in "Falling for Christmas."

Netflix’s ‘Enola Holmes 2,’ ‘Falling for Christmas’ Lead This Week’s Streaming Movie Ranker | Chart

by | November 18, 2022 @ 1:02 PM

The streaming giant has six of the 10 most-streamed films on the list

Christmas and Hanukkah came a bit early for Netflix this year, with the streaming giant dominating the top 10 most streamed movies of the past weekend, according to Whip Media’s weekly ranker, which is based on more than 23 million global registered users of the TV Time app, which allows fans to track their favorite TV shows and movies.

Altogether, Netflix claimed six spots on the list — including the top two positions, with “Enola Holmes 2” earning the gold and “Falling for Christmas” coming in second.

Whip Media

Whip Media

Whip Media is a market-leading data provider and enterprise software platform. The company provides global consumer anticipation, viewership and engagement data and insights across all platforms for movies and television. This enables the world’s largest media and entertainment organizations to make more informed marketing, licensing, programming, and development decisions. For more information, visit www.whipmedia.com.

