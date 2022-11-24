Everyone has their favorite classic Christmas movies that they turn to year after year, but sometimes you need something new — and if you’re looking for new Christmas movies in 2022, streaming services have you covered more than ever before.
Hallmark has a new holiday hub on Peacock, Lindsay Lohan is singing ‘Jingle Bell Rock’ again in “Falling for Christmas,” Food Network stars Bobby Flay and Duff Goldman pop up in new Discovery+ originals; even Will Ferrell is back in the Christmas biz nearly 20 years after “Elf,” co-starring alongside Ryan Reynolds in the AppleTV+ Christmas musical “Spirited.”
To help you keep track, we’ve put together a complete guide to all the new Christmas movies streaming in 2022, where you can watch them, and when they debut.
Amazon Prime Video
Friday, Nov. 4
- “A Holiday Homecoming” – Before Christmas, a town shelters foster children after a devastating fire.
Friday, Dec. 2
- “Your Christmas or Mine?” – College sweethearts venture to surprise one another at their homes for Christmas, and are subsequently forced to stay with each others’ families for the holidays.
- “Hotel for the Holidays” – The staff of a high-end hotel braves their way through the holiday season, starring “Riverdale’s” Madelaine Petsch and “Aladdin’s” Mena Massoud.
Friday, Dec. 9
- “Something From Tiffany’s” – A woman receives an engagement ring intended for someone else, leading her to find love in an unexpected way.
Apple TV+
Friday, Nov. 18
- “Spirited” – A rendition of “A Christmas Carol” from the perspective of the ghosts, starring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds.
Sunday, Dec. 25
- “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” – The story of the epic journey of a boy, mole, fox, and horse, adapted from a beloved children’s book.
Discovery +
Friday, November 11
- “A Christmas Open House” – A woman teams up with her high school crush to renovate her childhood home during the holidays.
- “Designing Christmas” – Two home renovators go head to head during the holidays.
- “A Gingerbread Christmas” – A woman develops feelings for her father’s bakery contractor while home for the holidays.
- “One Delicious Christmas” – After inheriting a restaurant and an inn, a young woman solicits the help of a handsome chef to help her run her businesses.
Disney +
Friday, Nov. 25
- “The Hip Hop Nutcracker” – A hip hop rendition of the classic ballet The Nutcracker.
- “The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special” – The Guardians of the Galaxy search for the perfect present for Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) in this MCU holiday special.
Friday, Dec. 2
- “Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays” – The Pentatonix acapella group searches for Christmas inspiration for new music.
HBO Max
Thursday, Nov. 17
- “A Christmas Story Christmas” – A sequel to the beloved “A Christmas Story” (1983), this film sees Ralphie seeking to give his son the perfect Christmas experience.
- “Santa Camp” – A documentary set at a professional Santa training camp in New Hampshire.
Thursday, Nov. 24
- “A Christmas Mystery” – A kid tries to figure out who stole the town’s coveted jingle bells.
- “Holiday Harmony” – A singer/songwriter gets stuck in Oklahoma while driving to a Christmas concert.
Thursday, Dec. 1
- “A Hollywood Christmas” – A Christmas movie director falls in love with a Hollywood exec.
Hulu
Tuesday, Nov. 1
- “Catering Christmas” – The owner of a catering company lands a huge job during the holidays.
Friday, November 4
- “Santa Games” – A mall looking for a new Santa conducts a series of trials to find their perfect Saint Nick.
- “Christmas on Repeat” – A “Groundhog Day” homage that sees a woman stuck in an infinite loop on Christmas Day.
- “All I Want for Christmas” – A young girl wishes to Santa that her divorced parents get back together, setting off a chain of hilarious events.
- “My Christmas Fiancé” – A chef practicing in Italy is hired by her boss to pretend to be his wife for the holidays.
Sunday, November 13
- “A Merry Christmas Wish” – A big-shot advertising exec returns to her family farm and sets up the annual Winter Wonderland with her childhood friend.
Thursday, November 25
- “Merry Kiss Cam” – Two singles meet at a hockey game and romance ensues.
Tuesday, November 29
- “Christmas at the Drive-In” – Sparks fly when a property lawyer looks to prove that a drive-in theater isn’t closed during the holidays.
Thursday, December 1
- “I’m Glad It’s Christmas” – An aspiring Broadway star takes part in a small-scale Christmas production.
Sunday, December 1
- “The Good Witch of Christmas” – In this “Christmas Thieves” sequel, Santa is forced to call for backup when he gets into a sleigh accident.
Friday, December 9
- “The Binge 2: It’s a Wonderful Binge” – Friends partake in their annual “Binge,” where they are allowed to consume as many drugs and drinks as they want, on Christmas Day.
Lifetime
Saturday, Nov. 5
- “Merry Swissmas” – A woman is forced to spend time with her ex-best friend, who is now dating her ex, at her mother’s inn opening.
Sunday, Nov. 6
- “Well Suited for Christmas” – A fashion designer is tasked with creating a tuxedo for an eligible bachelor.
Thursday, Nov. 10
- “Christmas on Mistletoe Lake” – A woman spends Christmas in the quiet hamlet of Mistletoe Lake.
Friday, Nov. 11
- “The Dog Days of Christmas” – A woman and a veterinarian team up to save an animal rescue before Christmas.
Saturday, Nov. 12
- “Reindeer Games Homecoming” – “Grey’s Anatomy’s” Sarah Drew stars as a woman who takes part in an annual Christmas fundraiser in an effort to keep her father’s memory alive.
Sunday, Nov. 13
- “Six Degrees of Santa” – A mother creates a Christmas program that allows Santas to give anonymous gifts.
Thursday, Nov. 17
- “Sweet Navidad” – A Puerto Rican pastry chef is paired with another chef to create the perfect holiday menu.
Friday, Nov. 18
- “A Country Christmas Harmony” – Former lovers and country music duo run into each other years after splitting up.
Saturday, Nov. 19
- “Santa Bootcamp” – An event planner goes to a Santa Bootcamp to gather inspiration for a Christmas Gala.
Sunday, Nov. 20
- “A Snow-Stopping Christmas” – An artistic director scrambles to save their theater when the owner announces she is planning to sell it.
Thursday, Nov. 24
- “Baking All the Way” – A pastry chef travels to Wisconsin to acquire a secret gingerbread recipe.
Friday, Nov. 25
- “Steppin into the Holiday” – A former Broadway star returns home and helps direct the local dance recital
Saturday, Nov. 26
- “The 12 Days of Christmas Eve” – A businessman is given twelve shots at the same day to repair his relationships with his loved ones.
Sunday, Nov. 27
- “A Christmas Spark” – A recent widow finds love again when directing a Christmas pageant.
Thursday, Dec. 1
- “Serving Up the Holidays” – The owner of an upscale restaurant travels to a beautiful villa to study festive cooking.
Friday, Dec. 2
- “Cloudy With a Chance of Christmas” – A weather forecaster is forced to co-host a Christmas snow-cast with her arch-enemy.
Saturday, Dec. 3
- “A New Orleans Noel” – Former college classmates are hired to work together, and sparks fly.
Sunday, Dec. 4
- “Merry Textmas” – An app developer and a graphic designer spend Christmas together in Mexico.
Thursday, Dec. 8
- “Scentsational Christmas” – A perfumer and a writer tag team a candle business.
Friday, Dec. 9
- “A Recipe for Joy” – A food correspondent is sent to help a shy chef reopen his family’s diner.
Saturday, Dec. 10
- “Kirk Franklin’s The Night Before Christmas” – An estranged mother and daughter get stuck in a church together during a Christmas Eve snowstorm, where they meet a handsome pastor and music teacher.
Sunday, Dec. 11
- “Single and Ready to Jingle” – The Senior Vice President of a toy company ends up spending Christmas in a town devoted to the holiday in a travel mixup.
Thursday, Dec. 15
- “Record Breaking Christmas” – An employee at the World Record Bureau travels to a small town that plans to break multiple holiday records.
Friday, Dec. 16
- “A Christmas to Treasure” – Six friends return to their hometown for a holiday treasure hunt.
Saturday, Dec. 17
- “The Holiday Dating Guide” – A dating expert attempts to make a man fall in love with her in 12 days to prove that her advice works.
Sunday, Dec. 18
- “Wrapped Up in Love” – A town’s Christmas enthusiast is shocked when a handsome stranger shows up and seemingly loves the holiday even more than she does.
Netflix
Tuesday, Nov. 8
- “The Claus Family 2” – Santa Claus receives a special, unconventional request from a young girl.
Thursday, Nov. 10
- “Falling for Christmas” – When a wealthy hotel heiress, played by Lindsay Lohan, suffers memory loss from a ski injury, a ski lodge owner takes her in to help her recover.
Thursday, Nov. 17
- “Christmas With You” – A famous pop star falls for a widowed dad.
Wednesday, Nov. 23
- “Christmas on Mistletoe Farm” – A widowed dad adjusts to life on a farm.
Thursday, Nov. 24
- “The Noel Diary” – Based on a bestselling novel, the film follows an author who runs into a woman searching for her birth mother. Before long, the two realize they may be connected.
Friday, Nov. 30
- “Christmas Full of Grace” – A man asks his friend to pose as his girlfriend for the holidays to save face with his traditional family.
Friday, Dec. 2
- “Scrooge: A Christmas Carol” – “A Christmas Carol” character Ebenezer Scrooge is given one night to face his past.
Tuesday, Dec. 6
- “Delivery by Christmas” – A courier races to return gifts to their rightful recipients after her deliveries are sabotaged by a coworker.
Wednesday, Dec. 7
- “I Hate Christmas” – After lying to her family about having a boyfriend, a single nurse races to find a partner in the days leading up to Christmas.
Wednesday, Dec. 14
- “I Believe in Santa” – A woman is horrified to learn that her boyfriend is obsessed with Christmas: AKA her least favorite holiday.
Friday, Dec. 16
- “A Storm for Christmas” – Airport workers and travelers are stuck at an airport together during a Christmas Eve storm.
Peacock (Hallmark Holiday Hub)
Friday, Nov. 4
- “A Magical Christmas Village” – Life begins to mimic a young girls’ holiday figurine setup.
Saturday, Nov. 5
- “Lights, Camera, Christmas!” – A woman steps in as a costume designer on a Hollwood holiday rom-com.
Sunday, Nov. 6
- “All Saints Christmas” – An R&B singer returns home for the holidays, and when the media mistake her music producer ex for her boyfriend, her family insists he join them for Christmas.
Friday, Nov. 11
- “In Merry Measure” – A woman is unexpectedly forced to coach a high school choir with her rival.
Saturday, Nov. 12
- “Our Italian Christmas Memories” – Siblings attempt to recreate a family pasta recipe for their grandfather, who is suffering from dementia.
- “The Royal Nanny” – An MI5 agent is tasked with keeping the Royal Family safe during the holidays.
Sunday, Nov. 13
- “Christmas at the Golden Dragon” – The staff of the Golden Dragon restaurant struggles to keep the business afloat during the busiest time of year.
Friday, Nov. 18
- “Inventing the Christmas Prince” – A young girl becomes convinced that her mother’s boss is a prince from a made-up story.
Saturday, Nov. 19
- “Long Lost Christmas” – An interior decorator decides to surprise her mom with a Christmas gift.
- “Three Wise Men and a Baby” – Three brothers are unexpectedly forced to care for a baby together during the holidays.
Monday, Nov. 20
- “When I Think of Christmas” – After returning home to help her mother move, a woman reconnects with a long-lost love.
Thursday, Nov. 24
- “My Southern Family Christmas” – A journalist gets the chance to meet her biological father for the first time in the days leading up to Christmas.
Friday, Nov. 25
- “A Royal Corgi Christmas” – A prince and a dog trainer work together to train a royal corgi.
- “#Xmas” – A woman recruits fake family members for the perfect holiday photoshoot.
Saturday, Nov. 26
- “Haul Out the Holly” – A woman gets involved in local festivities after returning home for the holidays.
- “A Tale of Two Christmases” – A woman partakes in two Christmases: one where she spends time with a new crush, and one where she goes home to her family.
- “Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas” – In the days before Christmas, a woman receives a romantic voicemail from a stranger.
Sunday, Nov. 27
- “A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe” – A woman faces multiple disasters after taking over her late grandma’s cookie business.
- “A Holiday Spectacular” – A 1950s heiress puts her wedding on hold to dance at Radio City.
Friday, Dec. 2
- “A Big Fat Family Christmas” – A photojournalist is unknowingly assigned to stage a photoshoot of her own family.
Saturday, Dec. 3
- “A Fabled Holiday” – Childhood best friends reunite to visit a Christmas town.
- “The Holiday Stocking” – An angel visits earth to help his sisters reconcile.
Sunday, Dec. 4
- “Undercover Holiday” – A pop star returning home for the holidays must tell her family that her security guard is also her boyfriend.
Friday, Dec. 9
- “The Most Colorful Time of the Year” – An optometrist brings color to a colorblind teacher’s holidays.
Saturday, Dec. 10
- “Christmas Class Reunion” – Friends reunite at Christmas for their 15-year high school reunion.
- “The Gift of Peace” – A long-time Christian has a crisis of faith during her second Christmas without her late husband.
Sunday, Dec. 11
- “The Holiday Sitter” – A babysitter finds unexpected love with a handsome neighbor.
Friday, Dec. 16
- “Holiday Heritage” – A woman encourages her family to celebrate Christmas and Kwanzaa to heal wounds from their pasts.
Saturday, Dec. 17
- “Five More Minutes: Moments Like These” – A widow’s Christmas wish for her son comes true.
- “’Twas the Night Before Christmas” – A former actor debates the meaning of a poem ahead of her town’s annual Christmas Eve production.