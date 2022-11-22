Here’s when and where you can stream 21 new holiday movies and specials this year, including Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, the sequel to 1980s classic “A Christmas Story,” and at least three new versions of “A Christmas Carol”: the Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell musical “Spirited;” Netflix’s new animated “Scrooge” with the voices of Luke Evans and Olivia Colman; and “A New Diva’s Christmas Carol,” where the mean old miser is now a faded music star who’s now a mean old judge on a reality TV show.



And — “Mean Girls” alert — Lindsay Lohan, Lacey Chabert and Jonathan Bennett each have a holiday movie out this year. And don’t forget “Hannukah on Rye,” about two deli owners who get matched up for the holidays, featuring singer Lisa Loeb.

If you don’t have the Hallmark channel, which is Christmas movie central, their new movies will be available on-demand on Peacock for 72 hours after their network premiere. You can also stream Hallmark movies if you’re a Roku, Philo, YouTubeTV or FuboTV subscriber.

A Christmas Story Christmas

A Christmas Story Christmas (Netflix)

Already streaming, HBO Max

In this sequel to the classic 1983 Christmas movie, a grown-up Ralphie (Peter Billingsley) returns to his childhood home to give his friends a magical Christmas.

Christmas at the Golden Dragon

“Christmas at the Golden Dragon” (Hallmark)

Already streaming on Hallmark Channel via Roku, YouTube TV, Philo, and FuboTV

When a beloved Midwestern Chinese restaurant announces its closing right before Christmas, their customers re-examine their relationships in a series of interconnected stories. It stars Kara Wang, Osric Chau, Sara Canning, Antonio Cupo and Barbara Niven.

Christmas With You

“Christmas With You” (Jessica Kourkounis/Netflix)

Already streaming, Netflix

Freddie Prinze Jr. returns to rom-coms as a music teacher whose young daughter (Deja Monique Cruz) brings him together with burnt out pop star Angelina (Aimee Gnarcia), whose producer has ordered her to come up with a hit Christmas song or be kicked off his record label.



Falling for Christmas

“Falling For Christmas” (Scott Everett White/Netflix)

Already streaming, Netflix

A spoiled hotel heiress (Lindsay Lohan) with amnesia is cared for by the owner (Chord Overstreet) of a cozy inn, who doesn’t realize she’s the daughter of the man he tried to get to finance his failing business.

Santa Bootcamp

Santa Bootcamp (Lifetime)

Already streaming, Lifetime

Event planner Emily (Emily Kinney) is hired by mall magnate Ed (Patrick Cassidy) to stage a Christmas Gala. She’s sent to Santa Bootcamp where she meets drill sergeant Belle (Rita Moreno), who helps her rediscover the magic of Christmas. Melissa Joan Hart directs.

Spirited

Spirited (Apple TV+)

Already streaming, Apple TV+

The Ghost of Christmas Present (Will Ferrell) tries to reform a selfish businessman (Ryan Reynolds) in this holiday musical. Octavia Spencer co-stars.

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (NBCUniversal)

Nov. 24, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. (live on NBC and Peacock)

The big annual parade will feature performances from the cast of “Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin,” Paula Abdul, Lea Michele and the cast of Broadway’s “Funny Girl,” Big Time Rush, Jordan Davis, Jimmy Fallon & The Roots, Fitz and the Tantrums, Kirk Franklin, Ziggy Marley and more

A Christmas Mystery

A Christmas Mystery (HBO Max)

Nov. 24, HBO Max

A group of kids trying to solve the case of why Santa’s magical jingle bells disappeared. It stars Violet McGraw, Eddie Cibrian, and Beau Bridges.

Holiday Harmony

Holiday Harmony (HBO Max)

Nov. 24, HBO Max

A singer-songwriter (Annelise Cepero) traveling cross country in hopes of making it big takes on a group of misfit kids who want to perform in a Christmas Eve gala. Jeremy Sumpter and Brooke Shields co-star.

The Sound of Christmas

The Sound of Christmas (BET+)

Nov. 24, BET+

Ne-Yo, Serayah, Draya Michele, Michael Bless and Alijah Kai star in this drama about a music teacher who helps a wealthy widower back to love and music during the Christmas holidays — and away from his gold-digging girlfriend.

Haul Out the Holly

Haul Out the Holly (Hallmark)

Nov. 26, 8 p.m., Hallmark Channel. Available on-demand on Peacock for 72 hours after its premiere.

When Emily (Lacey Chabert) unexpectedly ends up spending the holidays alone at her parents’ house, their HOA insists that she participate in its many Christmas festivities. Costars Wes Brown, Ellen Travolta, Peter Jacobson, Melissa Peterman and Stephen Tobolowsky.

A Holiday Spectacular

A Holiday Spectacular (NBC)

Nov. 27, 8 p.m, Hallmark. Available on-demand on Peacock for 72 hours after its premiere.

Ginna Claire Mason, Derek Klena, Eve Plumb, Ann-Margret and the Radio City Rockettes star in this holiday movie, which is set in 1958. Aspiring Rockette Maggie (Mason) sneaks up to New York City to make her secret dream come true, dancing live on stage in the Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall, putting her high-society wedding plans on hold.

A Christmas Spark

A Christmas Spark (Lifetime)

Nov. 27, Lifetime

Jane Seymour reunites with her “Dr. Quinn” co-star Joe Lando in this holiday movie about a recently widowed drama teacher who has given up on ever finding love again, until she falls for the leading man in the Christmas pageant she’s directing.

Reindeer in Here

Reindeer in Here (CBS)

Nov. 29, 9 p.m. on CBS and Paramount+

Blizzard (Blizz), a young reindeer living at the North Pole and his friends band together to save the future of Christmas and unknowingly create a new magical holiday tradition. Based on the Christmas book by Adam Reed. Featuring the voice talents of Adam Devine, Jim Gaffigan, Henry Winkler, Candace Cameron Bure, Donald Faison, and Jo Koy.

Dolly Parton’s Magic Mountain Christmas

Dolly Parton’s Magic Mountain Christmas (Katherine Bomboy/NBC)

Dec. 1, 8 p.m. on NBC/ Dec. 2 on Peacock

Dolly Parton welcomes Tom Everett Scott, Angel Parker and Ana Gasteyer, as well as Miley Cyrus, Jimmie Allen, to Dollywood, her amusement park in the Tennessee Smoky Mountains, in this musical Christmas special.

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol (Netflix)

Dec. 2, Netflix

In this animated, musical version of the classic Charles Dickens story, Luke Evans voices Ebenezer Scrooge, Johnny Flynn is Bob Cratchit, Olivia Colman is the Ghost of Christmas Past, Jonathan Pryce is Jacob Marley, Trevor Dion Nicholas is the Ghost of Christmas Present and Jessie Buckley is Isabel Fezziwig. The film opened in theaters on Nov. 18 and will hit Netflix on Dec. 2.

All I Didn’t Want for Christmas

All I Didn’t Want for Christmas (VH1)

Dec. 3, VH1

Gabourey Sidibe stars in and executive produces this TV movie about a woman who writes a letter to Santa asking that this Christmas not totally suck and finds her wish fulfilled in some unusual ways.

The Boss Baby Christmas Bonus

The Boss Baby Christmas Bonus (Netflix)

Dec. 6, Netflix

It’s Boss Baby (JP Karliak)’s first Christmas and older brother Tim (Pierce Gagnon)’s plan to have him meet Santa (George Lopez) go awry when Boss Baby gets mistaken for an elf and is accidentally sent to the North Pole.

The Holiday Sitter

“The Holiday Sitter” (Hallmark)

December 11, 8 p.m., Hallmark. Available on-demand on Peacock for 72 hours after its premiere.

“Mean Girls” star Jonathan Bennett stars in Hallmark’s first gay holiday film as Sam, a workaholic bachelor, who finds romance with handsome neighbor Jason (George Krissa) after he helps Sam babysit his niece and nephew before the holidays.

A New Diva’s Christmas Carol

A New Diva’s Christmas Carol (VH1)

Dec. 14, VH1

In VH1’s spin on the Christmas classic, Scrooge is now Aphrodite, a former hit singer and the meanest judge on a reality series who needs three spirits to show her the error of her ways. Stars Ashanti, Vivica A. Fox, Eva Marcille, Robin Givens, Mckenzie Small and Mel B.

Hanukkah on Rye

Hanukkah on Rye (Hallmark)

Dec. 18, 8 p.m, Hallmark Channel. Available on-demand on Peacock for 72 hours after its premiere.

Jeremy Jordan and Yael Grobglas star as two deli owners who click after being matched up during Hanukkah, until they realize they’re competing against each other. This holiday movie is served up with a side of “Stay” singer Lisa Loeb.