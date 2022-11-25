Kevin Bacon Is Definitely Up for Another ‘Guardians of Galaxy’ Holiday Special: ‘You Name It’ (Video)

It’s the most wonderful time of the year — the time of TV holiday specials. And this year, that includes a “Guardians of the Galaxy” special. But could there be more on the horizon? Well, at the very least, Kevin Bacon would be up for it.

As Marvel fans are aware, Kevin Bacon is an important person in this universe. He’s Peter Quill’s (Chris Pratt) personal hero, and it’s his performance in “Footloose” that inspires the dance battle/distraction that saves the world in the first “Guardians of the Galaxy.” So, when Peter is feeling depressed over the holidays, his fellow Guardians and friends Drax (Dave Bautista) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff) decide that Kevin Bacon would make the perfect Christmas gift.

For what it’s worth, Bacon himself had no idea that he’d be getting kidnapped as part of the story. He pretty much cut James Gunn off after two words: holiday special.

“I can tell you the pitch process stopped at ‘We’re doing a holiday special, and you’ll be in it,'” Bacon told TheWrap. “And I was good. I said ‘Absolutely.’ Because, you know, I had worked with James in a movie called ‘Super.’ And the next movie that James did after ‘Super’ was ‘Guardians of the Galaxy.’ So he went from this very small, independent, that I had a small part in, and then, you know, got to command this amazing, amazing world and franchise.”

Bacon also noted that he was as stunned as anyone when he got name-dropped in the first film. According to the actor, Gunn never called him to warn him or anything; he found out while sitting in the theater, having taken himself to see it.

“So when James called me up and said, ‘I want to do a holiday special, and you’re in it,’ I didn’t ask what it was,” Bacon added. “I said yes without seeing the script.”

And so we have the holiday special now streaming on Disney+. And it’s to miss the fact that there are not one, but two allusions to another possible special from the gang. At one point, as Bacon is heading back to Earth, he jokes that he’ll see the Guardians at Easter. Then, in the post-credits scene — because yes, there is one — Rocket jokes that because something small got ruined, they’ll have to do another special.

While that seems unlikely to happen with James Gunn, considering his final project with Marvel will be “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” now that he’s running things at DC, Kevin Bacon would be onboard to do another one nonetheless.

“You name it. Easter., Groundhog’s Day? I would be thrilled to work with this team in any kind of capacity again,” Bacon said. “It was an absolute blast.”

You can watch TheWrap’s full interview with Kevin Bacon in the video above.