O Come, all ye “Deadpool” fans, you just might get a full Christmas movie starring the merc with a mouth at some point. According to star Ryan Reynolds, he and his team actually wrote it a while ago, it just became a casualty of corporate changeover.

In a new interview with The Big Issue, Reynolds admitted that, after starring in “Spirited” for Apple TV+ this year, he likely wouldn’t take on another full musical, but that he’s very much open to a musical number for Deadpool in the future. Reynolds then revealed that he and the writers behind “Deadpool” actually wrote an entire Christmas movie for the character several years ago, though it wasn’t specifically a musical.

“Four years ago [‘Deadpool’ co-writers] Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick and I wrote a Christmas movie starring Deadpool. But it got lost in the shuffle of Disney acquiring Fox and it never got made,” Reynolds said. “Maybe one day we’ll get to make that movie. It’s not a musical, but it’s a full Deadpool Christmas movie. So one day.”

The reveal might explain the release of “Once Upon a Deadpool,” which wasn’t a full Christmas film for the antihero, but certainly got into the spirit.

In 2018, “Deadpool 2” returned to theaters for a second run, but this time rebranded as “Once Upon a Deadpool.” It wasn’t a completely new film, just a toned-down, PG-13-rated, Christmas version of the sequel.

In place of the R-rated moments in the film, the movie added new cutscenes spoofing “The Princess Bride,” wherein a fully grown adult Fred Savage reprised his role as a sick, bed-ridden child. But, where Peter Faulk would normally be reading him the story, this time it was Deadpool himself, telling his own story.

But, if Reynolds has his way, fans might just get an all-new story for the holidays at some point.