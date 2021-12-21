Superhero movies are ubiquitous at this point, and the biggest name in the game is Marvel. Not just any Marvel, mind you, but Marvel Studios. Starting with 2008’s “Iron Man,” Marvel Studios and its now-president Kevin Feige started experimenting with the idea of telling one long, interconnected story over multiple movies with different lead characters, crossing over from time to time – just like in the comics. That experiment proved successful with 2012’s “The Avengers,” and it’s been hit after hit ever since.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to grow, even in the wake of the conclusive nature of 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame,” and it can be hard to keep track of what’s coming down the pike. Below, we’ve assembled a list of every confirmed MCU movie currently in the works, when it’s coming out, who’s in it, and what we know about each project so far.

This list is specific to only Marvel Cinematic Universe Marvel movies, so you won’t find Sony’s “Morbius” or the eventual “Venom 3” on this list.

Check out a full list of upcoming Marvel movie release dates below.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Marvel Studios

Release Date: May 6, 2022

Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetwel Ejiofor and Xochitl Gomez

The “Doctor Strange” sequel finds legendary filmmaker Sam Raimi taking over as director for a story that blasts the multiverse wide open. Elizabeth Olsen reprises her role as Wanda Maximoff aka the Scarlet Witch, after realizing her full power potential at the end of the Marvel Disney+ series “WandaVision.” She now crosses paths with Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange, who is trying to keep some semblance of order with the multiverse running rampant.

Thor: Love and Thunder

Marvel Studios

Release Date: July 8, 2022

Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Jeff Goldblum, Jamie Alexander, Chris Pratt, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Matt Damon, Sam Neill, Luke Hemsworth, Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone and Russell Crowe

After revitalizing the “Thor” franchise with “Thor: Ragnarok,” writer/director Taika Waititi returns for this star-studded sequel. “Thor: Love and Thunder” features the return of Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster, who now takes up the mantle of Thor after Chris Hemsworth’s character. The Guardians of the Galaxy appear as well, picking up where “Avengers: Endgame” left off, while Christian Bale plays the villainous Gorr the God Butcher.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Marvel Studios

Release Date: Nov. 11, 2022

Cast: Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Dominique Thorne and Martin Freeman

Director Ryan Coogler had planned for “Black Panther 2” to feature the return of Chadwick Boseman in the lead role, but after the actor’s surprising death in the summer of 2020, Coogler set about rewriting the screenplay. Boseman is not being replaced in the sequel, for which plot details are firmly under wraps. But the entire main cast from Coogler’s groundbreaking 2018 film are due to return in the aptly named “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” while Dominique Thorne will make her MCU debut as Riri Williams aka Ironheart, an inventor who creates a suit of armor to rival Tony Stark’s Iron Man. Thorne is due to lead an “Ironheart” TV series for Disney+ after “Black Panther 2.”

The Marvels

Marvel Studios

Release Date: Feb. 17, 2023

Cast: Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, Teyonah Parris, Zawe Ashton, Saagar Shakih, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur and Park Seo-joon

Fresh offer her new take on “Candyman,” Nia DaCosta directs the “Captain Marvel” sequel “The Marvels” from a screenplay by Meghan McDonnell. As the title suggests, the film brings together Brie Larson’s superhero with other heroes in the MCU – namely Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau from “WandaVision” and Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel from the upcoming Disney+ series “Ms. Marvel.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Release Date: July 28, 2023

Cast: Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, Kathryn Newton and Jonathan Majors

The third “Ant-Man” movie is still a ways off, but Peyton Reed – who helmed the first two features – is once again back in the director’s chair. While story details are under wraps, the title suggests the film will delve deeper into the quantum realm glimpsed in “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” and where Pfeiffer’s character Janet van Dyne was lost for 30 years. Moreover, Jonathan Majors stars as Marvel villain Kang the Conqueror after fans glimpsed an alternate version of his character in the finale of the Disney+ series “Loki.” Bill Murray also may or may not have a role in the film.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Marvel Studios

Release Date: May 5, 2023

Cast: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Will Poulter, Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper

While originally scheduled to go into production in 2019, “Guardians of the Galaxy 3” hit a snag when writer/director James Gunn was briefly fired off the film. He made “The Suicide Squad” first, but “Vol. 3” is now set to begin filming in November 2021 with Gunn back in the director’s chair. The filmmaker has described the film as a concluding chapter for this iteration of the Guardians, specifically as it pertains to their story arc. And Will Poulter will be playing fan-favorite Marvel character Adam Warlock in the film. Production began in Nov. 2021.

Blade

Marvel / Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Release Date: TBA

Cast: Mahershala Ali and Delroy Lindo

A release date has not yet been set for the MCU’s “Blade” reboot, but the film does have a star and a director. Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali will play the daywalking vampire, while Bassam Tariq will direct from a screenplay by Stacy Osei-Kuffour.

Fantastic Four

Marvel Studios

Release Date: TBA

Cast: TBA

Another Marvel movie that’s been confirmed but doesn’t have a release date is a reboot of “Fantastic Four.” Marvel Studios gained control of these characters for the first time when Disney acquired 20th Century Fox, which had previously licensed the characters for use in two prior franchise attempts. Jon Watts, who directed all three “Spider-Man” movies for the MCU, is attached to direct, but this one is further down the road.