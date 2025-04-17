New ‘Fantastic Four’ Trailer Reveals Julia Garner’s Silver Surfer, Teases Galactus

The first full trailer for “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” is here and it’s giving fans their first proper look at Julia Garner’s Silver Surfer, warning of the arrival of Galactus.

“Are you the protectors of this world?” she asks as she flies down into the city. “Your planet is now marked for death.”

Naturally, panic ensues, with Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal) blaming himself for the incoming threat. Speaking bluntly to the public — who has come to adore the Fantastic Four — Richards admits he really doesn’t know if Earth is safe. But, he and his team vow to protect everyone as best they can.

To add even more stress to things, Reed and Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby) have recently found out they’re pregnant. But, at least Johnny is pretty stoked to be an uncle.

As an added bonus, yes, we actually get to see Reed’s stretching abilities on display in the new footage, as he jumps through falling debris. In fact, each of the team’s abilities are on full display in the trailer. And they’re going to need them as, in the final moments of the footage, we see Galactus’ feet stomping through the city.

“Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios’ ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ introduces Marvel’s First Family as they face their most daunting challenge yet,” the film’s synopsis teases.

“Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer. And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.”

“The Fantastic Four: First Steps” hits theaters on July 25.