Everything We Know About Marvel’s ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’

Marvel’s first family is finally coming home to the MCU this summer, and to kick off February, fans finally got the initial trailer for “The Fantastic Four: First Steps.”

Directed by “WandaVision” vet Matt Shakman, the film is set in a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, seemingly after the core four have gotten their powers thanks to a trip to space. But more on that below.

Here is everything we know about the MCU version of Marvel’s first family.

Who’s playing them?

Pedro Pascal will star as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby will play Sue Storm/The Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn will be Johnny Storm/The Human Torch and Ebon Moss-Bachrach will play Ben Grimm/The Thing.

Who else is in the movie?

Ralph Ineson, Julia Garner, Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne and Sarah Niles are also part of the cast, though some of their roles remain shrouded in mystery.

We know that Ineson will play the villainous Galactus and Julia Garner will be the Silver Surfer, but beyond that, it’s anyone’s guess. But we at least got a look at Malkovich in the first trailer.

When does “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” come out?

The film currently set to hit theaters on July 25, 2025.

What is this iteration of the Fantastic Four about?

According to the official synopsis: “Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios’ ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ introduces Marvel’s First Family as they face their most daunting challenge yet.”

“Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer. And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.”

So this is officially part of the MCU?

Yes. Previous iterations of the team came under the ownership of 20th Century Fox, pre-Disney merger. But this version is officially part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that began in 2008.

Which universe within the MCU will it be part of? Hard to say, given the time period it appears to be set in. But we know that, eventually, these four will interact with some of our established faves.

Watch the trailer