‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ Trailer Reveals Pedro Pascal-Led MCU Reboot

The first trailer for “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” has finally arrived, officially bringing the original super team into the MCU — and a massive new villain.

In the footage, released Tuesday morning, we see Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) navigating life after a journey into space that left them forever changed.

The film has a swinging 1960s aesthetic but is clearly not set in our 1960s — the cars and space ships are retro-futuristic, underlining that the film takes place somewhere in Marvel’s multiverse outside the main timeline. Director Matt Shakman is no stranger to this particular vibe as he directed all of Marvel’s “WandaVision,” which traversed every decade in TV history.

While very much a teaser trailer, the footage does give a first look at world-eating villain Galactus (played by Ralph Ineson) and a mystery character played by John Malkovich as well as the powers of the core four. There’s also an extended bit between The Thing and robot H.E.R.B.I.E. involving cooking.

“The Fantastic Four: First Steps” is set for release on July 25, 2025 and also stars Julia Garner as the Silver Surfer as well as Paul Walter Hauser, both of whom are absent from the teaser trailer.

According to the official synopsis: “Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios’ ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ introduces Marvel’s First Family as they face their most daunting challenge yet.”

“Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer. And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.”

This is the fourth attempt to bring the “Fantastic Four” comic book to the screen. Roger Corman infamously made a version in 1994 merely to maintain control of the rights, though the film was never officially released. Then in 2005, the Tim Story-directed adaptation starring Chris Evans as Johnny Storm hit theaters and sparked a sequel. 20th Century rebooted the property with director Josh Trank in 2015, but the gritty version starring Miles Teller and Michael B. Jordan was plagued by reshoots and poor reviews.

The MCU “Fantastic Four” is a direct result of Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox, and “First Steps” marks Kevin Feige and Co.’s stamp on the material.

You can watch the first trailer for “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” in the video above.