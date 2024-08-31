‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ Score Debuts as Hollywood Bowl Post-Credits Scene | Video

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Infinity Saga received an orchestral treatment in a show that debuted Friday night at the Hollywood Bowl, complete with a “Fantastic Four” post-credits tease. Following fireworks closing out a look back at the MCU films that culminated in “Avengers: Endgame,” composer Michael Giacchino ran out with some music for famed conductor Gustavo Dudamel, asking if they could take just… “four more minutes.”

When Giacchino turned around to exit the stage and watch, the crowd could see his blue sportcoat featured a Fantastic Four logo on the back. The orchestra then debuted the theme to the much-anticipated film, set for release on July 25, 2025.

The score has a jaunty vibe, perhaps a bit reminiscent of the “Ant-Man” score, but with its own retro vibes befitting the rumored 1960s setting of the project. The tune blends a dreamy sense with future-looking heroic optimism, along with elements that echo the sounds you might expect from a film featuring, say, a space launch.

Watch and listen to the new “Fantastic Four” score via the video below:

The Giacchino cameo came at the end of the debut of “Marvel Studios’ Infinity Saga Concert Experience” at the Bowl, set to run again Saturday night. Kevin Feige introduced the event, noting that Marvel’s films were widely known for their post-credits scenes and asking the crowd to stay until the very end, even when they might think it was over. He also said that, following these performances, this show is set to go on tour next year.

The concert featured the Los Angeles Philharmonic playing selections from throughout the films that built up to the two-part “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Endgame” conclusion. Over the course of the first half of the show, selections were performed along with both scenes and video montages introducing some of the core characters of the “Avengers” franchise. It also utilized original projection effects incorporating the Hollywood Bowl’s iconic arch.

The show’s second half took a closer focus on the events of “Infinity War” and “Endgame” specifically, albeit being significantly condensed from the original films’ epic length. There were characters who received short shrift — a lack of attention paid to Bucky/the Winter Soldier was particularly striking — but it delivered on the feeling behind the sweep of the Marvel films.

Along with Feige, the show also kicked off with a video look back at 85 years of Marvel, from comics to movies and beyond. The clip also included both a younger Stan Lee and the more widely remembered elder version; you can watch the full historical celebration clip here:

“The Fantastic Four: First Steps” is set for release on July 25, 2025. The titular superhero team features Pedro Pascal as Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Susan Storm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as the Thing, along with a star-filled cast including Julia Garner as the Silver Surver, John Malkovich and Paul Walter Hauser in mystery roles and Ralph Ineson as world-eating villain Galactus.

“Deadpool & Wolverine,” currently in theaters, is Marvel’s only release for this year, but “Captain America: Brave New World” is up next on Feb. 14, 2025, followed by “Thunderbolts*” on May 2.