‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ Cast and Character Guide — Meet the Heroes and Villains

The Fantastic Four are known are Marvel’s “First Family” but this summer, they will technically be newbies to the MCU. Of course, we’re using that term very loosely.

As the nickname denotes, the characters are true Marvel icons and the actors playing the core four are anything but newbies, each starring in massive projects before now. But more on that momentarily. For now, we’re here to tell you that “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” is starting to become a bit clearer, especially after finally getting a first trailer to kick off February.

Set to hit theaters on July 25, the film takes place “against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world” and follows the Fantastic Four as they take on the Devourer of Worlds — Galactus.

Here is who you need to know in the film.