‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ Cast and Character Guide — Meet the Heroes and Villains

The Fantastic Four are known are Marvel’s “First Family” but this summer, they will technically be newbies to the MCU. Of course, we’re using that term very loosely.
As the nickname denotes, the characters are true Marvel icons and the actors playing the core four are anything but newbies, each starring in massive projects before now. But more on that momentarily. For now, we’re here to tell you that “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” is starting to become a bit clearer, especially after finally getting a first trailer to kick off February.
Set to hit theaters on July 25, the film takes place “against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world” and follows the Fantastic Four as they take on the Devourer of Worlds — Galactus.
Here is who you need to know in the film.
Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal)
Reed Richards is the world’s smartest man in Marvel canon, a gifted scientist who leads innovation and discovery — who also becomes Mister Fantastic. He’s played by “The Mandalorian” and “The Last of Us” star Pedro Pascal.
Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby)
Sue Storm is Reed Richards’ longtime love and partner, who becomes The Invisible Woman after their fateful trip to space. She’s played by Vanessa Kirby, best known for her roles in the “Mission Impossible” franchise, “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” and “The Crown.”
Johnny Storm (Joseph Quinn)
Johnny Storm is Sue’s cocky, hot-headed younger brother. It’s only fitting that he becomes The Human Torch. He’s played by “Stranger Things” breakout Joseph Quinn, who played the beloved Eddie. He also starred in “Gladiator II” and “A Quiet Place: Day One.”
Ben Grimm (Ebon Moss-Bachrach)
Ben Grimm is an astronaut and Reed Richards’ best friend, whose life is arguably most affected by the storm that gives him and his friends powers, as he becomes a rock creature known as The Thing. He’s played by Ebon Moss-Bachrach, best known for his role as cousin Richie on “The Bear,” as well as “The Punisher,” “Girls” and “Damages.”
Galactus (Ralph Ineson)
We didn’t get a good look at Galactus’ face in the first trailer for “First Steps,” but we did get a sense of his overwhelming presence as the planet destroying villain. He’ll be played by Ralph Ineson, best known for roles in “The First Omen,” “The Creator,” “Game of Thrones” and “The Witch.”
Silver Surfer (Julia Garner)
We didn’t get to see the Silver Surfer in the first trailer for the film, but we do know that Julia Garner will be playing her. Specifically, she will be Shalla-Bal. Garner is best known for her roles in Netflix’s “Ozark” and “Inventing Anna.”
John Malkovich
Right now, we have no idea who John Malkovich is actually playing in “The Fantastic Four: First Steps,” but we did get a glimpse of him in the first trailer. Malkovich has had a long career, from “Dangerous Liaisons” to “Being John Malkovich” and more.
Paul Walter Hauser
Similar to Malkovich, we currently have no idea who Paul Walter Hauser will be playing in this film. His casting was announced in May of 2024. The Emmy-winning actor is best known for roles in films like “I, Tonya” and “Cruella,” as well as TV shows “Black Bird” and “The Afterparty.”
Natasha Lyonne
Lyonne also has a role that’s being kept tightly under wraps for now, but we know she’s in the cast. The actress is known for starring in “Orange Is the New Black,” “Russian Doll” and “Poker Face.”
Sarah Niles
Sarah Niles, known for starring in series including “Ted Lasso” and “Catastrophe,” rounds out the known cast for now, also in a mystery role.