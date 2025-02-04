Marvel Denies Using AI in ‘Fantastic Four’ Poster Following Social Media Backlash

In response to a wave of backlash Tuesday morning, Marvel denied that any artificial intelligence was used in the creation of a new poster for “The Fantastic Four: First Steps.”

After months of anticipation and secrecy, the studio unveiled the first trailer for “Fantastic Four: First Steps” on Tuesday to widespread praise and excitement. The positive reactions to the trailer were, however, quickly complicated when social media users began to notice alarming inconsistencies, including people with four fingers instead of five and two women with the same face, in a promotional poster for “Fantastic Four” that was released in conjunction with its first teaser.

View the poster in question below:

(Marvel Studios)

Users flooded social media platforms like X and Bluesky with posts singling out each of the poster’s strange details and accusing Marvel of using AI to create the promotional art instead of hiring human artists. Despite what many suspected, though, a Marvel spokesperson confirmed to TheWrap that “AI was not used in the creation of these posters.”

The quick-trigger negative reactions to the posters come at a time when more and more studios and films are implementing AI into their workflow. “The Brutalist” recently came under fire for its purportedly minimal use of AI, as did “Late Night With the Devil” last year. Marvel Studios even received immense criticism in 2023 for using AI to create the opening credits sequence of its Samuel L. Jackson-led Disney+ series “Secret Invasion.”

In this case, however, it seems there is no AI controversy to be found in Marvel’s early “Fantastic Four” posters.

“The Fantastic Four: First Steps” is set to hit theaters on July 25.