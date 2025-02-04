Marvel’s First ‘Fantastic Four’ Trailer Hailed as, Well, Fantastic by Fans: ‘They Really Did It’

The first trailer for “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” finally landed on Tuesday morning and fans seem to generally agree that it’s, well, fantastic.

In the footage, we finally get a proper look at Marvel’s first family: Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm (Ebon Moss-Bachrach). They’re currently navigating life after a journey into space that left them forever changed, as Richards explains.

But Sue is quick to comfort him, noting that Ben — who, of course, turns into The Thing — “has always been a rock,” her brother Johnny is always Johnny, and that she isn’t going anywhere. Together, they’ll face whatever’s coming “as a family.”

For the most part, the teaser did its job in getting fans excited, with many feeling hopeful that after multiple attempts to bring the Fantastic Four to screen, the MCU iteration would finally get it right.

“They really did it. Marvel’s first family is here and they look PERFECT,” one person wrote. “From the looks of the characters, the visuals, the music. I genuinely love all of it so far. After all this time, the Fantastic 4 are given their long overdue justice.”

“The FANTASTIC 4 really feels like the first time in a while Marvel is going all out for something,” another said. “I love the retro-futuristic aesthetic and how big the movie feels.”

They really did it. Marvel’s first family is here and they look PERFECT. From the looks of the characters, the visuals, the music. I genuinely love all of it so far. After all this time the Fantastic 4 are given their long overdue justice. #TheFantasticFourFirstSteps pic.twitter.com/YerqHiS5By — Matthew W. (@MatthewWoolbrig) February 4, 2025

The FANTASTIC 4 really feels like the first time in awhile Marvel Is going all out for something. I love the retro futuristic aesthetic and how big the movie feels. and GALACTUS! 🤩pic.twitter.com/3AbQU9PnsG — Big Boss 🇵🇸 (@LordBalvin) February 4, 2025

In the hours following the release, GIFs of each team member using their powers flooded social media (though the updated look of The Thing did split some folks). One thing we didn’t get, though, was a look at Reed Richards using his own powers. And viewers definitely noticed.

“Not much to go by but we got to see everyone’s powers EXCEPT Reed Richards,” one fan pointed out. “I wonder why?”

there was a concerning lack of pedro pascal doing stuff like this in the fantastic 4 trailer pic.twitter.com/z0uWyXAXjB — rory🚶‍♀️ (@roryofffilm) February 4, 2025

Finally 😮‍💨



The Fantastic Four trailer!!! Whoo!!



Not much to go by but we got to see everyone's powers EXCEPT Reed Richards



I wonder why? 🤔pic.twitter.com/guh7nzssIl — MissDeusGeek (@MissDeusGeek) February 4, 2025

Overwhelmingly still, the most hype came for Ralph Ineson’s Galactus. Though we don’t see his face, we definitely see his body — and his shadow, ready to devour Earth.

“GALACTUS LOOKS SO IMPOSING I’VE WAITED MY ENTIRE LIFE FOR THIS,” one fan wrote in all caps.

FREAKING GALACTUS ! 🥵



Finally ! After over a decade of click bait Galactus trailer thumbnails , the devourer of worlds arrives .. LET’S FUCKIN GO ! #TheFantasticFourFirstSteps #FantasticFour pic.twitter.com/fYrHEx2nPi — dk (@thefilmyyguyy) February 4, 2025

GALACTUS LOOKS SO IMPOSING I'VE WAITED MY ENTIRE LIFE FOR THIS pic.twitter.com/gXxq2Nfr0b — Jack (-_•) (@captaincupkicks) February 4, 2025

Wild that Galactus coming to wipe out Earth doesn’t seem like such a bad thing anymore pic.twitter.com/0BUMTQl0yM — Jordan Maison (@JordanMaison) February 4, 2025

You can see more fan reactions to the first “Fantastic Four” trailer, below.

fantastic 4 trailer….marvel you have won me back pic.twitter.com/FDSsUR38CF — dave (@daveiscoolguy) February 4, 2025

I’ve never felt like more of a nerd than seeing Galactus appear and just having a massive smile on my face. I love this stuff so much. https://t.co/Zb7RudrLT1 — Craig (@CS11__) February 4, 2025

THEY FEEL LIKE A FAMILY, BEN'S GOT AN IDENTITY CRSIS, THEY GOT GOOD SHOTS AND COLOR AND MOST IMPORTANTLY



GALACTUS GOT HIS BIG DUMBASS BUCKET HEAD



WE ARE SEAAAAAAAAATEEEEEEEEEEEEED https://t.co/eEXt28cFNg pic.twitter.com/KjEzxnWuc9 — TyphonTwister (@TyphonTwister) February 4, 2025

i love that we are making comic book movies feel like comic book movies again. it’s the same thing matt shakman did with wandavision. here we gooo #TheFantasticFour pic.twitter.com/MiswvLqzh2 — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) February 4, 2025

This looks Incredibles!

And Herbie too! https://t.co/LBGYPmiw0L — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) February 4, 2025

“The Fantastic Four: First Steps” hits theaters on July 25.