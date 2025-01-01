Every Marvel Movie and Show Confirmed for 2025

Thanks in large part to Hollywood’s double strike of 2023, 2024 was a pretty thin one in terms of releases for Marvel Studios. But that’s not so much the case in 2025.

In total, there are nine releases on the calendar for 2025, with three films and six series. That’s not exactly a surprise though, considering in May, Bob Iger revealed on Disney’s earnings call that they’d be reducing their annual output on films to “two to the maximum three.”

Iger also predicted that there would be “about two TV series a year,” but it’s unclear when that’s set to begin. The move was a direct aim to “focus more on quality,” according to the CEO.

So, here are the Marvel movies and series you can expect in 2025, and where they currently land on the calendar.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

Marvel Studios

Release Date: January 29, 2025

Cast: Hudson Thames, Colman Domingo, Eugene Byrd, Grace Song, Zeno Robinson, Hugh Dancy, Charlie Cox

Number of Episodes: TBD

Written by executive producer Jeff Trammel, the animated series “Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man” is the first Marvel project swinging to Disney+ in the new year.

It’s set to follow Peter Parker “on his way to becoming Spider-Man in the MCU, with a journey unlike we’ve ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots.” The series will also reunite Spider-Man and Daredevil, with Charlie Cox reprising his role as the latter for the series.

“We went back to the roots, Ditko-inspired glasses and the color scheme and had him redrawn into an Alex Toth animated style from the ’60s,” said Ryan Meiderding, VP and Creative Director of Visual Development at Marvel Studios during Comic-Con.

Trammell continued with the teases, noting that Harry Obsorn plays a role in the show, marking Osborn’s first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He also teased the appearance of villains Chameleon, The Scorpion, Speed Demon, Tarantula, The Rhino, Butane the Pyromaniac and, of course, Doctor Otto Octavius.

Captain America: Brave New World

Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford in “Captain America: Brave New World” (Marvel Studios)

Release Date: February 14, 2025

Cast: Anthony Mackie, Tim Blake Nelson, Giancarlo Esposito, Carl Lumbly, Danny Ramirez, Shiri Haas and Harrison Ford

“Captain America 4” is officially subtitled “Brave New World,” and will find Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson picking up the mantle of Captain America after the events of “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.”

Julius Onah (“Luce”, “The Cloverfield Paradox”) directs from a screenplay by Malcolm Spellman (“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” head writer) and Dalan Musson, and Tim Blake Nelson will be reprising his “The Incredible Hulk” role as villain The Leader. Carl Lumbly and Danny Ramirez return from “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.”

Harrison Ford also takes over the role of Thaddeus Ross — and yes, he’ll be turning into Red Hulk — from the late William Hurt. Meanwhile, Giancarlo Esposito will play Seth Voelker, aka Sidewinder, the king of the Serpent Society.

The film was originally set for release in the summer of 2024 before being pushed to 2025 due to the actors’ strike.

Daredevil: Born Again

Marvel Studios

Release Date: March 4, 2025

Cast: Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio, Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal

Number of Episodes: 18

When Charlie Cox returned as Matt Murdoch in “Spider-Man: No Way Home” fans immediately began clamoring for more, hoping the MCU would find a way to pick up his story from the Netflix series. And that’s what’ll happen in “Daredevil: Born Again.”

The new series will be 18 episodes, split into two seasons, the first of which coming on March 4. According to the official synopsis, the series will see Murdoch “fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.”

So, presumably, “Daredevil: Born Again” will fall after “Echo” on the grand MCU timeline, as the end of that series showed Kingpin just beginning to get the idea to run for mayor.

In October, the series found a new showrunner in Dario Scardapane, who has worked within the Marvel universe as an EP and writer on Netflix’s “The Punisher.” It also tapped codirecting team Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, who recently directed several episodes of “Loki” Season 2.

Together, the trio will spearhead the remainder of production. Amid the overhaul, head writers Chris Ord and Matt Corman exited the series, and directors for the remaining episodes of the series were released, prompting the show to search for new writers and directors. Despite their departure, Corman and Ord will be credited as executive producers.

Thunderbolts*

Marvel Studios

Release Date: May 2, 2025

Cast: Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Harrison Ford

Yes, the asterisk is part of the official title for this movie, but no, we have no idea what it means just yet. Marvel head Kevin Feige is keeping that one close to the vest. But here’s what we do know.

In the comics, the Thunderbolts are a team of Marvel villains tasked with working together by the government, and Marvel announced at D23 in September 2022 that this film’s lineup will include Yelena (Florence Pugh), Alexi (David Harbour), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) and their leader Valentina (Julia Louis-Dreyfus).

Jake Schrier (“Paper Towns”) is directing from a screenplay by Eric Pearson (“Black Widow”). Filming only barely got underway before the actors went on strike, which is why the film’s release date was pushed from 2024 to 2025.

The first footage from the film was also shown at San Diego Comic-Con this year, and you can read into it here.

Ironheart

Marvel Studios

Release Date: June 24, 2025

Cast: Dominique Thorne, Anthony Ramos, Lyric Ross, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, Manny Montana, Matthew Elam, Anji White

Number of Episodes: 6

Ironheart, played by Dominique Thorne first hit screens in Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and she returns in June, with her own series that takes place after the events of the “Black Panther” sequel.

Per the official synopsis, the “Ironheart” series “pits technology against magic when Riri Williams — a young, genius inventor determined to make her mark on the world — returns to her hometown of Chicago. Her unique take on building iron suits is brilliant, but in pursuit of her ambitions, she finds herself wrapped up with the mysterious yet charming Parker Robbins aka ‘The Hood’ (Anthony Ramos).”

When she’s not suited up, Ironheart is known as Riri Williams. In the comics, Williams is a Black teen prodigy attending MIT who builds her own suit by reverse-engineering Tony Stark’s Iron Man suit design. Williams is also a genius like Tony, obviously In the comics, Pepper Potts mentors Riri in a similar fashion to how Tony took Peter Parker under his wing in the MCU, providing her with resources and a suit AI.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps

TheWrap

Release Date: July 25, 2025

Cast: Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach,

Ralph Ineson, Julia Garner, Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, Sarah Niles

Marvel Studios gained control of the “Fantastic Four” characters for the first time when Disney acquired 20th Century Fox, which had previously licensed the characters for use in two prior franchise attempts.

Jon Watts, who directed all three “Spider-Man” movies for the MCU, was attached to direct, but he dropped out of the project in April 2022. In August 2022, Matt Shakman — who directed all of “WandaVision” — signed on to direct, dropping out of spearheading the next “Star Trek” movie in the process. Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer were first announced as writing the screenplay with “Avatar 2” writer Josh Friedman signing on in March.

Back in 2022, John Krasinski admitted he was not likely to reprise his role as Reed Richards, after playing a multiversal version of him in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” And indeed, he won’t be.

Pedro Pascal will play Mr. Fantastic, flanked by Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm, aka The Thing.

According to the official synopsis: “Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios’ ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ introduces Marvel’s First Family — Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Johnny Storm/Human Torch and Ben Grimm/The Thing as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

“Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.”

The film debuted a sizzle reel for fans at San Diego Comic-Con this year, which you can delve into here.

Eyes of Wakanda

Marvel Studios

Release Date: August 6, 2025

Cast: Winnie Harlow, Cress Williams, Patricia Belcher, Larry Herron, Adam Gold, Lynn Whitfield, Jacques Colimon, Jona Xiao, Isaac Robinson- Smith, Gary Anthony Williams, Zeke Alton, Steve Toussaint, Anika Noni Rose

Number of Episodes: 4

In May 2021, it was revealed that Marvel Studios was developing a “Black Panther” spinoff series revolving around Danai Gurira’s Okoye character. But, according to the official synopsis, “Eyes of Wakanda” actually “follows the adventures of brave Wakandan warriors throughout history,” not specifically Okoye.

“In this globe-trotting adventure, the heroes must carry-out dangerous missions to retrieve Vibranium artifacts from the enemies of Wakanda. They are the Hatut Zaraze and this is their story,” it reads.

Marvel Zombies

Marvel Studios

Release Date: October 3, 2025

Cast: Awkwafina, David Harbour, Simu Liu, Elizabeth Olsen, Randall Park, Florence Pugh, Hailee Steinfeld, Dominique Thorne, Iman Vellani, Todd Williams

Number of Episodes: TBD

Fans got a taste of zombies in the Marvel Universe over on “What If…?” but now the studio is going even deeper. In a new animated series called “Marvel Zombies,” the Marvel Universe is being reimagined “as a new generation of heroes battle against an ever-spreading zombie scourge.”

“Marvel Zombies” will be directed by executive producer Bryan Andrews and written by executive producer Zeb Wells, and see a slew of Marvel vets returning to lend their voices to the animated versions of their characters.

Wonder Man

Marvel Studios

Release Date: December 2025

Cast: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Ben Kingsley

Number of Episodes: 10

A live-action Wonder Man show from Marvel Studios was announced back in June of 2022, casting Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as the man himself in October, and announcing Ben Kingsley’s return as Trevor Slattery a few months earlier.

It was announced with Andrew Guest (“Hawkeye”) serving as the head writer and executive producer for the series, along with “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton, who is also an EP and is co-developing the project as part of his overall deal with Marvel and Onyx Collective.

In the Marvel comics, “Wonder Man” centers on Simon Williams, an actor and stuntman who was a founding member of the Los Angeles-based West Coast Avengers. But eventually, he goes to work for villain Baron Zemo (Daniel Bruhl in the MCU), who gives him superhuman abilities. Despite being an initial adversary to the Avengers, he later joins them.