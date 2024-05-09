‘Fantastic Four’ Casts John Malkovich in Mystery Role

John Malkovich has joined the cast of Marvel Studios’ “Fantastic Four” in a mystery role, according to an insider with knowledge of the project.

Marvel first revealed the core cast of the Fantastic Four back in February, after months of rumors and speculation. Pedro Pascal will star as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby is playing Sue Storm/The Invisible Woman, Ebon Moss-Bachrach will become Ben Grimm/The Thing and Joseph Quinn will play Kirby’s brother, Johnny Storm/The Human Torch. Paul Walter Hauser recently joined the cast.

“Wandavision’s” Matt Shakman is directing “Fantastic Four” from a script by Eric Pearson, Josh Friedman, Jeff Kaplan, and Ian Springer, along with Peter Cameron who also wrote on the project.

The Fantastic Four are, of course, known widely as Marvel’s “First Family.” They’re a group of superheroes who get their powers from radiation off a space storm. Mr. Fantastic has the ability to stretch and morph himself into all kinds of shapes and sizes, Sue Storm can turn invisible, Johnny Storm can wield fire and Ben Grimm turns into a humongous rock-man.

Malkovich recently starred in the Apple TV+ drama series “The New Look.” He played French fashion designer Lucien Lelong in the show, appearing alongside actors Ben Mendelsohn, Juliette Binoche, Maisie Williams and others.

Malkovich is repped by WME.

Deadline first reported the news.