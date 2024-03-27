Florence Pugh Shares First Look at Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts’ With On-Set Video

Marvel’s “Thunderbolts” is officially filming in Atlanta and actress Florence Pugh is giving audiences their first look. In a video published on the Marvel Entertainment X (formerly Twitter) page, Pugh is seeing exiting her trailer and showcasing a few things she can “show” viewers, including her outfit, some pieces of the set and “Thunderbolts” director Jake Schreier.

No doubt viewers of Pugh’s video will start deconstructing the brief images she’s shown immediately. One video screen looks like it contains images of Yelena holding a gun on someone.

“Thunderbolts” sees Pugh return to the character of Yelena Belova from the 2021 feature “Black Widow.” She’ll appear alongside Rachel Weisz, Geraldine Viswanathan, Wyatt Russell and Sebastian Stan.

The plot for the tentpole remains under wraps, but the comics center on a team of villains carrying out missions for the government.

Florence Pugh is here to show you a few things she can't show you.



Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* is now in production.

pic.twitter.com/ebRKd6oxc3 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) March 27, 2024

“Black Widow” screenwriter Eric Pearson is writing this script as well with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige producing. In February it was revealed that “The Bear” showrunner Joanna Calo was tapped to do a polish on the script.

The film was originally slated for release this July before the dual WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes pushed filming back. Because of that delay there have been tweaks with the casting. In January of this year it was revealed actor Steven Yeun would not be joining the cast, according to insiders with knowledge. Around the same time it was announced that “Drive-Away Dolls” star Geraldine Viswanathan had signed on for an undisclosed, taking over a part originally meant for Ayo Edebiri.

“Thunderbolts” is scheduled to hit theaters on July 25, 2025.