Crew Member Dies on Set of Marvel’s ‘Wonder Man’ Series

A crew member has died on the set of Marvel Studios “Wonder Man” series in Los Angeles.

The accident occurred at Radford Studio Center on Tuesday, when the crew member fell from rafters. Production on the series is scheduled to begin next month, following delays due to recent strikes by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family and friends, and our support is behind the investigation into the circumstances of this accident,” a Marvel spokesperson said.

In the Marvel comics, “Wonder Man” centers on Simon Williams, an actor and stuntman who was a founding member of the Los Angeles-based West Coast Avengers. Williams inherited his father’s industrial munitions plant and fell on hard times due to competition with Tony Stark’s Stark Industries. Eventually, Williams goes to work for villain Baron Zemo, who gives him superhuman abilities. Despite being an initial adversary to the Avengers, he later joins them.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is attached to star as Williams.

