Marvel’s ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ on the Hunt for New Writers and Directors as Part of Creative Overhaul

“Daredevil: Born Again” has parted ways with head writers Chris Ord and Matt Corman as part of a creative overhaul and is seeking new writers. Ord and Corman will still be credited as executive producers.

Additionally, directors for the remaining episodes of the series have also been released, with a search for replacements underway. Less than half of the show’s 18-episode order has been shot after production was paused due to the Writers’ Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

The show will keep episodes that have already been shot but add new, other serialized elements to them, an individual familiar with the matter told TheWrap.

The move comes as the Disney+ series, which stars Charlie Cox as the titular character, is unable to return to full production due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

On Monday, The WGA ratified its tentative agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers with a 99% majority. Meanwhile, negotiations between the actors’ union and the AMPTP have resumed.

In addition to Cox, who played Matt Murdock in the Marvel-Netflix “Daredevil” series from 2015-2018, actor Vincent D’Onofrio is set to reprise his role as Wilson “Kingpin” Fisk in “Daredevil: Born Again.”

The Hollywood Reporter was the first to report the “Daredevil: Born Again” news.