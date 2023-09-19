Steven DeKnight, known for the Netflix version of “Daredevil” and “Jupiter’s Legacy,” has called Disney+’s upcoming reboot of the superhero drama an “old Disney scam.”

In 2022, it was announced that Disney+ would be moving forward with its own Daredevil series, titled “Daredevil: Born Again.” Though the series will see Charlie Cox reprise his role as the blind superhero, it will largely involve a different creative team than the one behind the Netflix original.

“It’s an old Disney scam where they slightly rename a series to reset contract terms back to first season. Needs to be addressed by all the guilds/unions and crushed!” DeKnight wrote on X.

The filmmaker’s post was part of a conversation about HBO’s recent cancelation of “Winning Time.” In response to the news that the series was cancelled after its second season, a NYC-based IATSE grip asked if he had to “post the thread again” about how the base wages, vacation pay and holiday pay for International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees is based on seasons.

“Cancelling shows before Season 3, rebooting shows, and all the nonsense is about undercutting worker,” the user known as thomas IATSE STRIKE! wrote.

The user went on to share that he worked on Netflix’s Marvel shows, all of which were cancelled after two or three seasons (save for “The Defenders,” which only lasted one season). The grip said that his contract only gave full vacation pay on shows that made it to Season 3 and that in the four years he worked, he never received a raise or vacation pay. He went on to call the Disney+ reboot a “f–king scam” and tagged Steven DeKnight in his post.

The relatively brief runtime of shows has been a sticking point for actors, writers and fans for years now. But DeKnight has now said the quiet part — that these limited seasons may be related to having to avoid paying workers more — out loud.

Disney has been a particularly noticeable offender of the unofficial three-season rule over the years. For example, “The Suite Life of Zach and Cody” only ran for three seasons before it ended and was replaced with its near-identical sea-based continuation, “The Suite Life on Deck.”