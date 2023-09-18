‘Loki’ Follows ‘Ahsoka’ in Shift to Earlier Disney+ Release Time

“Loki” Season 2 is following in the footsteps of the “Star Wars” Disney+ series “Ahsoka,” setting a much more reasonable release time for new episodes on the streaming service. In contrast to the midnight drops of past Disney+ original series — including the major Marvel shows — new episodes of “Loki” Season 2 will be released at 6 p.m. PT, the same time new episodes of “Ahsoka” hit the streamer.

The second season of “Loki” debuts on Oct. 5 and finds Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Wunmi Mosaku reprising their characters alongside newcomer Ke Huy Quan (fresh off his Oscar win). Per the official synopsis, the story picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15 and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.

This marks the first Marvel Studios show to debut a second on Disney+, and follows the disappointing limited series “Secret Invasion.”

“Loki” Season 2 also stars Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror after the character’s key role in the Season 1 finale, but Majors’ appearance comes as the actor faces domestic assault charges.

The cast also includes Eugene Cordero, Rafael Casal, Tara Strong, Kate Dickie, Liz Carr and Neil Ellice.

Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Dan Deleeuw and Kasra Farahani direct episodes. The head writer is Eric Martin. Kevin Feige, Stephen Broussard, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kevin R. Wright, Tom Hiddleston, Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Eric Martin and Michael Waldron are the executive producers, with Trevor Waterson serving as co-executive producer.

Watch a new behind-the-scenes featurette for the season in the video above.