The Season 2 premiere of “Loki” has debuted on Disney+ as the platform’s second-most-watched season launch behind only the Season 3 premiere of “The Mandalorian,” which aired in March.

As viewers tuned into watch Tom Hiddleston reprise his role as the God of Mischief, the season debut garnered 10.9 million views globally after three days on Disney+, according to the streamer, which defines views as total time screened divided by runtime.

For reference, the August series premiere of “Ahsoka” drew in 14 million views in its first five days of viewing on Disney+. In the week of its Aug. 22 launch, “Ahsoka” was the most-watched streaming program from Aug. 21-27, according to data from Samba TV.

On the film front, the live-action “Little Mermaid” film totaled 16 million views in the first five days on the platform, just sightly exceeding viewership for the launch of “Ahsoka.” Meanwhile, “Elemental” drew in 26.4 million views within five days of viewing, scoring the most-watched film on the streaming service in its opening week this year.

“Everybody’s playing at the highest level,” executive producer Kevin Wright said in a statement. “It’s just exciting to dive deeper into a world that we know people are already excited about.”

“Loki” has already distinguished itself on the streamer, as it the becomes the first MCU TV show to return for a second season on Disney+, with “Secret Invasion” standing as the most recent TV project to hit the streamer.

In addition to Hiddleston, the series stars Owen Wilson as Agent Mobius, Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Judge Ravonna Renslayer and Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie, all of whom return for the show’s sophomore season. “Everything Everywhere All at Once” star Ke Huy Quan also joins Season 2 as “OB,” who serves as a guide for Mobius and Loki as they struggle with their time-slipping problem.

New episodes of “Loki” Season 2 are released on Thursdays at 6 p.m. on Disney+.